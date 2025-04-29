Q4 results today: Ambuja Cements, Bajaj Finance, Trent, BPCL on Apr 29

Baja Finserv and Bajaj Finance will be among 42 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Tuesday, April 29. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.

Ambuja Cements, Trent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Vishal Mega Mart will also be releasing their fourth quarter results today.

Other major entities releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB), Indiamart Intermesh, Schaeffler India, and Shoppers Stop Ltd.

UltraTech Cement Q4 highlights

UltraTech Cement, part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a 9.92 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY25 , reaching ₹2,482.04 crore. This growth was supported by a 17 per cent increase in overall sales volume, totalling 41.02 million tonnes, alongside improved realisations for grey cement, a key material in construction. The company’s sales volume growth was bolstered by its acquisitions of Kesoram Industries and India Cements. UltraTech also continued its capacity expansion with the commissioning of 17.4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) across several locations in India during FY25.

Ambuja Cements, a competitor and Adani Group-owned company, will be releasing its earnings report today. Ambuja recently completed the acquisition of a 37.8 per cent stake in Orient Cement Ltd (OCL), a company under the CK Birla Group, as companies compete to increase production capacity to meet growing demand.

Market overview April 29

During intraday trading on Monday, the BSE Sensex surged to a fresh calendar year high of 80,322, closing 1,006 points, or 1.27 per cent, higher at 80,218. The NSE Nifty 50 also gained 289 points, or 1.2 per cent, ending at 24,329.

As of 7:05 AM on Tuesday, GIFT Nifty Futures were up by 24 points, reaching 24,477.

Today, April 29, 2025, the stock market is expected to be influenced by factors such as India-Pakistan tensions, developments in US-China trade talks, and Q4FY25 earnings from Indian companies. Additional drivers include foreign fund flows, oil price movements, the Rupee-Dollar exchange rate, and activity in the IPO market

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 29