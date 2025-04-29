Ambuja Cements Q4 result: Net profit drops 9% to ₹956 cr, dividend declared
Ambuja Cements Q4 FY25 company result: The board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹2 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each fully paid-up for FY25, pending shareholder approvalVasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Ambuja Cements
on Tuesday reported a 9 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4)
for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The cement arm of the Adani group reported a net profit of ₹956.27 crore, compared to ₹1,050.58 crore reported during the same period last year.
Sequentially, consolidated net profit more than halved from ₹2,115.33 crore.
Revenue from operations, however, grew by 11.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹9,802.47 crore from ₹8,785.28 crore. Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) revenue rose by 16.5 per cent from ₹8,415.31 crore.
Total expenses, meanwhile, also grew 14 per cent at ₹8,821.70 crore, compared to ₹7,747.41 crore reported during the same period last year. Sequentially, expenses rose by 6 per cent from ₹8,347.68 crore in Q3 FY25.
Ambuja Cements' consolidated quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) were the highest at ₹1,868 crore, up 10 per cent Y-o-Y. However, the margin slipped to 18.9 per cent from 19.1 per cent during the year-ago period.
Ambuja Cements FY25 result
For the entire financial year, Ambuja Cements' consolidated net profit stood at ₹4,167.43 crore, up 17 per cent from ₹3,573.40 crore reported at the end of FY24.
The cement firm's revenue from operations was ₹33,697.70 crore, up 3 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹32,807.93 crore in FY24. Total expenses rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹31,768.39 crore from ₹28,664.41 crore.
Ambuja Cements Q4 result: Performance against competitors
India's largest cement maker, UltraTech Cement, yesterday, reported a 10 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company's net profit stood at Rs 2,482 crore, up from Rs 2,258 crore in the same period last year. This marks UltraTech's first full quarter of financial results since its formal acquisition of India Cements.
The company also completed the acquisition of Kesoram Industries' cement business in the fourth quarter. As a result, UltraTech's total sales volume for Q4FY25 increased by 17 per cent year-on-year, reaching 41.02 million tonnes, with a grey cement capacity utilisation rate of 89 per cent.
Ambuja Cements dividend declared
The board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹2 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each fully paid-up for FY25, pending shareholder approval.
Shares of Ambuja Cements dropped more than 2 per cent following the release of the company's quarterly results. Shares were trading at ₹533 on the BSE at 3:00 pm on Tuesday.
Ambuja Cements fourth quarter highlights
Revenue: ₹9,802.47 crore
Net profit (attributable to owners): ₹956.27 crore
Earnings per share (EPS): ₹3.88 (basic and diluted)
Ambuja Cements FY25 highlights
Revenue: ₹33,697.70 crore
Net profit (attributable to owners): ₹4,167.43 crore
EPS: ₹17 (basic), ₹16.96 (diluted)