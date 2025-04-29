Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Ambuja Cements Q4 result: Net profit drops 9% to ₹956 cr, dividend declared

Ambuja Cements Q4 result: Net profit drops 9% to ₹956 cr, dividend declared

Ambuja Cements Q4 FY25 company result: The board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹2 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each fully paid-up for FY25, pending shareholder approval

Ambuja Cements
Ambuja Cement
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 3:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ambuja Cements on Tuesday reported a 9 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The cement arm of the Adani group reported a net profit of ₹956.27 crore, compared to ₹1,050.58 crore reported during the same period last year.
 
Sequentially, consolidated net profit more than halved from ₹2,115.33  crore.
 
Revenue from operations, however, grew by 11.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹9,802.47 crore from ₹8,785.28 crore. Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) revenue rose by 16.5 per cent from ₹8,415.31 crore. 
 
Total expenses, meanwhile, also grew 14 per cent at ₹8,821.70 crore, compared to ₹7,747.41 crore reported during the same period last year. Sequentially, expenses rose by 6 per cent from ₹8,347.68 crore in Q3 FY25.   Ambuja Cements' consolidated quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) were the highest at ₹1,868 crore, up 10 per cent  Y-o-Y. However, the margin slipped to 18.9 per cent from 19.1 per cent during the year-ago period. 

Ambuja Cements FY25 result

For the entire financial year, Ambuja Cements' consolidated net profit stood at ₹4,167.43 crore, up 17 per cent from ₹3,573.40 crore reported at the end of FY24.
 
The cement firm's revenue from operations was ₹33,697.70 crore, up 3 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹32,807.93 crore in FY24. Total expenses rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹31,768.39 crore from ₹28,664.41 crore.

Ambuja Cements Q4 result: Performance against competitors

India's largest cement maker, UltraTech Cement, yesterday, reported a 10 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company's net profit stood at Rs 2,482 crore, up from Rs 2,258 crore in the same period last year. This marks UltraTech's first full quarter of financial results since its formal acquisition of India Cements.  

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 70 pts up in range-bound trade, Nifty at 24,336; RIL adds 2%

Q4 results today: Ambuja Cements, Bajaj Finance, Trent, BPCL on Apr 29

TVS Motor shares fall over 4% post Q4 results; should you buy the dip?

Analysts sound caution on India Inc's earnings growth amid market pullback

India Cements Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 14.68 cr, revenue dips 3.1%

 
The company also completed the acquisition of Kesoram Industries' cement business in the fourth quarter. As a result, UltraTech's total sales volume for Q4FY25 increased by 17 per cent year-on-year, reaching 41.02 million tonnes, with a grey cement capacity utilisation rate of 89 per cent.
 

Ambuja Cements dividend declared

The board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹2 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each fully paid-up for FY25, pending shareholder approval.
  Shares of Ambuja Cements dropped more than 2 per cent following the release of the company's quarterly results. Shares were trading at ₹533 on the BSE at 3:00 pm on Tuesday. 

Ambuja Cements fourth quarter highlights

Revenue: ₹9,802.47 crore
 
Net profit (attributable to owners): ₹956.27 crore
 
Earnings per share (EPS): ₹3.88 (basic and diluted)​
 

Ambuja Cements FY25 highlights

Revenue: ₹33,697.70 crore
 
Net profit (attributable to owners): ₹4,167.43 crore
 
EPS: ₹17 (basic), ₹16.96 (diluted)
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Total Gas Q4FY25: Net profit declines 7.9% to ₹154.59 crore

Adani Green Energy Q4 FY25: Net profit rises 53.3% to ₹230 crore

TVS Motor Q4 net profit soars 67.5% to ₹648.16 crore on strong demand

UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit rises 10% amid healthy volume growth

Premium

Listing of consumer verticals, new energy scale-up key triggers for RIL

Topics :Q4 ResultsAmbuja CementBS Web ReportsAdani GroupAmbuja Cement profit

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story