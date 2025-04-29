Ambuja Cements Q4 result: Net profit drops 9% to ₹956 cr, dividend declared

Sequentially, consolidated net profit more than halved from ₹2,115.33 crore.

Revenue from operations, however, grew by 11.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹9,802.47 crore from ₹8,785.28 crore. Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) revenue rose by 16.5 per cent from ₹8,415.31 crore.

Ambuja Cements FY25 result

For the entire financial year, Ambuja Cements' consolidated net profit stood at ₹4,167.43 crore, up 17 per cent from ₹3,573.40 crore reported at the end of FY24.

Total expenses, meanwhile, also grew 14 per cent at ₹8,821.70 crore, compared to ₹7,747.41 crore reported during the same period last year. Sequentially, expenses rose by 6 per cent from ₹8,347.68 crore in Q3 FY25.Ambuja Cements' consolidated quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) were the highest at ₹1,868 crore, up 10 per cent Y-o-Y. However, the margin slipped to 18.9 per cent from 19.1 per cent during the year-ago period.