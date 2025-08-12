Brigade Hotel Q1 results: Net profit at ₹7 cr, income rises to ₹125.03 cr

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.16 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

The company, which recently got listed on the stock exchanges after the successful Rs 760 crore IPO ( Initial Public Offering), had posted a net loss of Rs 5.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 125.03 crore in the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 102.20 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd, a subsidiary of realty firm Brigade Enterprise, has a portfolio of nine operating hotels across Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Kochi (Kerala), Mysuru (Karnataka) and the GIFT City (Gujarat) with 1,604 keys.