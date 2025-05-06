Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Radico Khaitan Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 71% on strong demand

The company reported a 71% rise in consolidated net profit at 920.7 million rupees (about $11 million) for the three months ended March 31

Radico's sales from its premium brands - which contributed to 63% of overall revenue - increased 22% in the quarter. | Source: www.radicokhaitan.com
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 6:24 PM IST
Indian alcoholic beverage maker Radico Khaitan reported higher fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by strong demand for premium products such as its 'Rampur' whisky.

Revenue from operations rose 15% to 44.85 billion rupees.

KEY CONTEXT

Radico has increased its focus on higher-priced premium segment in recent years, which includes brands such as 'Rampur' single malt whisky and 'Jaisalmer' brand of gin.

Radico's sales from its premium brands - which contributed to 63% of overall revenue - increased 22% in the quarter.

Favourable liquor policies in states such as Karnataka, which reduced taxes on premium alcohol, and Andhra Pradesh, which allowed private retailers to sell spirits, also boosted demand.

 

First Published: May 06 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

