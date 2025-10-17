Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Central Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit rises 33% to ₹1,213 crore

Central Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit rises 33% to ₹1,213 crore

The bank had a net profit of Rs 913 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25

central bank of India
Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 3:46 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned Central Bank of India on Friday reported a 33 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 1,213 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The bank had a net profit of Rs 913 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25.

Total business grew by 14.43 per cent to over Rs 7.38 lakh crore from over Rs 6.45 lakh crore.

Total deposits were up by 13.40 per cent to over Rs 4.44 lakh crore against Rs 3.92 lakh crore.

Gross NPA stood at 3.01 per cent as of Q2 FY26, compared to 4.59 per cent in the year-ago period, registering an improvement of 158 basis points.

Shares of Central Bank of India were trading at Rs 37.01 apiece, down 2.53 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JSW Steel Q2 results: Profit rises fourfold to ₹1,623 crore on strong sales

Dalmia Bharat Q2FY26 results: Net profit up multifold at ₹239 crore

Q2 results today: RIL, Tata Tech, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Energy on Oct 17

Infosys Q2 results: Net profit jumps 13.2% to ₹7,364 cr, revenue up 8.6%

Nestle India Q2 profit falls 17%, revenue up 10.6% on strong volumes

Topics :Central Bank of IndiaQ2 resultsBanking Industry

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story