Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, the financial services division of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group has reported a 21 per cent growth in its April-June 2025 net profit at Rs 1,135.91 crore, the company officials said.

The city-headquartered firm had registered a net profit of Rs 942.23 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last financial year, they added.

The total income during the quarter under review grew by 26 per cent to Rs 7,330.78 crore, as compared to Rs 5,828.97 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year, the company said in a release on Saturday.

The aggregate disbursements made during the quarter under review remained flat at Rs 24,325 crore, as against Rs 24,332 crore recorded during the corresponding quarter of last financial year. Disbursements under the Vehicle Finance segment during the June quarter went up by 7 per cent to Rs 13,647 crore, from Rs 12,766 crore made in the same quarter of last year. The Loan Against Property vertical distributed Rs 4,705 crore during the quarter under review, witnessing a growth of 21.45 per cent from Rs 3,874 crore registered in the year-ago period, the release added. The home loans segment in the June quarter witnessed a marginal decline with disbursements of Rs 1,764 crore, as compared to Rs 1,778 crore disbursed during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.