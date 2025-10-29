Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / LIC Housing Finance Q2 profit up 2% to ₹1,354 crore on higher income

LIC Housing Finance Q2 profit up 2% to ₹1,354 crore on higher income

The company promoted by life insurance behemoth LIC had posted a net profit of ₹1,329 crore in the year-ago period

LIC Housing Finance
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 1.5 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,349 crore as against Rs 1,328 crore in Q2FY25. | Photo: Realty Plus magazine
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 9:33 PM IST
LIC Housing Finance on Wednesday reported a marginal 2 per cent improvement in September quarter net profit to Rs 1,354 crore on a standalone basis.

The company promoted by life insurance behemoth LIC had posted a net profit of Rs 1,329 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of the mortgage entity rose to Rs 7,170 crore during the quarter from Rs 6,932 crore in the year-ago period, LIC Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, the interest income improved to Rs 7,034 crore as compared to Rs 6,853 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total expenses during the quarter increased to Rs 5,465 crore from Rs 5,267 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal year.

With regard to asset quality, the company was able to reduce gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to 2.51 per cent of the gross loans by the end of September 2025 from 3.05 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, too, declined 1.19 per cent from 1.57 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company's main business is to provide loans for purchase or construction of residential houses.

Liquidity coverage ratio of the company came down to 185.86 per cent from 197.18 per cent at the end of September 2024.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 1.5 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,349 crore as against Rs 1,328 crore in Q2FY25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company NewsLIC Housing FinanceQ2 results

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

