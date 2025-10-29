Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Coal India Q2FY26 results: Profit falls 32% to ₹4,262 cr, dividend declared

Coal India Q2FY26 results: Profit falls 32% to ₹4,262 cr, dividend declared

CIL's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹ 30,186.7 crore, down 3.2 per cent year-on-year(Y-o-Y) and 15.8 per cent sequentially

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office
Coal India Q2 results
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
State-run Coal India Limited (CIL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,262.64 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), down 32 per cent from ₹6,274.8 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit dropped by 52 per cent from ₹8,734.17 crore in Q1FY26. The decline was driven by reduced sales and increased expenses.
 
CIL's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹30,186.7 crore, down 3.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 15.8 per cent sequentially. Its sales contributed a total of ₹26,909.23 crore to revenue, down marginally from ₹27.271.3 crore in Q2FY25.
 
Coal India, which is also the world's largest coal-producing company, reported a 7.1 per cent increase in its total expenses to ₹26,421.86 crore from ₹24,670.70 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, expenses increased by 3.6 per cent from ₹25,493.12 crore.
 
The firm's board of directors also declared an interim dividend of ₹10.25 per share with a record date of November 4, and payments to be made by November 28, the company said in a BSE filing.
 
Earlier this month, CIL reported a 3.9 per cent drop in coal production for September, falling to 48.97 million tonnes (MT) from 50.94 MT in the same month last year. The decline occurred despite the government’s ongoing efforts to boost domestic coal output and reduce imports. Coal minister G Kishan Reddy attributed the fall to heavy rainfall in September, which disrupted mining operations at the state-owned producer.
 

Coal India Q2 result highlights

Revenue: ₹30,186.7 crore
Profit: ₹4,262.6 crore
Earnings per share (EPS): ₹7.07 (basic and diluted)
 

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

