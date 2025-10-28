Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Shree Cement Q2 FY26 results: Net profit jumps fourfold to ₹310 crore

Shree Cement Q2 FY26 results: Net profit jumps fourfold to ₹310 crore

Shree Cement: Compelling but expensive growth story
Moreover, the contribution from sales of premium products increased to 21.1 per cent of trade. | File Imge
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 10:50 PM IST
Shree Cement Ltd, the country's third-largest cement group by capacity, on Tuesday, reported over fourfold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 309.82 crore for the September quarter of FY26, helped by sales volume growth and premiumisation.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 76.64 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from the Bangur family-promoted Shree Cement Ltd (SCL).

Its revenue from operations was up 17.43 per cent to Rs 4,761.07 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 4,054.17 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

The revenue growth was "driven by volumes, premiumisation push and value over volume strategy adopted by the company", according to an earnings statement by the company.

Total expenses of SCL were at Rs 4,506.37 crore, up 7 per cent in the September quarter.

Though the company has not specified the total sales volume, however, said it was "up by 6.8 per cent on a YoY basis".

Moreover, the contribution from sales of premium products increased to 21.1 per cent of trade.

Total income of SCL, which includes other income, was up 16.6 per cent to Rs 4,940 crore in the September quarter.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director Neeraj Akhoury said, "Our Q2 results underscore the resilience of our business operations and the agility of our teams in navigating a dynamic environment. We remain steadfast in our commitment to enhancing shareholder value through disciplined execution and continuous innovation."  Regarding the capex plan, Sree Cement said in the second quarter, it commissioned a clinkerisation line of 3.65 MTPA capacity of its integrated project plant at Jaitaran, Rajasthan.

"The cement mill of 3.0 MTPA at this site is also expected to be commissioned in the coming days. The work on integrated project at Kodla, Karnataka, of 3.0 MTPA cement capacity is in the final stage of completion," it said, adding, "The company is continuously exploring various opportunities to achieve its goal of +80 MTPA cement capacity".

On the outlook, the company said high-frequency indicators point to a pickup in real GDP growth in the second half of FY26, supported by an above-normal monsoon, healthy progress in kharif sowing, and adequate reservoir levels.

"Steady employment conditions, benign inflation, and the recent rationalisation of GST rates are expected to further stimulate demand," it said.

Shree Cement owns brands such as Roofon, Bangur Power, Shree Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement, Powermax, Magna, and Rockstrong.

Shares of Shree Cement Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 28,534.50 apiece on the BSE, down 0.23 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Shree CementQ2 resultscement companies

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

