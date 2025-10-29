Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q2 results today: BHEL, L&T, Coal India, Varun Beverages, 63 more on Oct 29

Q2 results today: BHEL, L&T, Coal India, Varun Beverages, 63 more on Oct 29

Q2FY26 company results: Firms including LIC Housing Finance, Ixigo, United Breweries, NTPC Energy, HPCL, and NMDC are also to release their July-September quarter earnings reports today

At 7:07 am, GIFT Nifty futures were 50 points lower at 26,140, hinting at a firm start
New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 8:54 AM IST
Varun Beverages, Apollo Pipes, LIC Housing Finance, Bharat Heavy Electricals, RailTel Corporation of India, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Larsen & Toubro, Le Travenues Technology, and PB Fintech are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
 
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q2 results today include NLC India, Radico Khaitan, Sanofi India, United Breweries, Laxmi Organic Industries, Quess Corp, APL Apollo Tubes, NTPC Green Energy, Brigade Enterprises, Coal India, and NMDC. 

TVS Motor Q2 result highlights

TVS Motor Company reported a 42 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹795.48 crore in Q2FY26, compared to ₹560.49 crore in the same period last year, supported by record two- and three-wheeler sales. 
Total income rose 25 per cent to ₹14,037 crore from ₹11,229.5 crore in Q2FY25. Revenue from operations increased 24 per cent to ₹14,051.22 crore. The company cited GST 2.0 implementation and a strong festive season, which lifted industry demand by 24 per cent, while TVS’ volumes grew around 32 per cent.
 
Overall sales, including exports, hit a record 1.51 million units, up 23 per cent from 1.23 million units a year ago.

L&T Q2 results preview

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is set to announce its Q2FY26 results today. Analysts tracked by Business Standard expect strong year-on-year growth, supported by steady execution and order flows.
 
The company’s revenue is projected to rise 16.3 per cent to around ₹71,617 crore from ₹61,555 crore in Q2FY25, while profit after tax is seen increasing 21.4 per cent to ₹4,123 crore, according to consensus estimates. 
Average brokerage estimates also suggest Ebitda may grow 11.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,119 crore.
 
Key factors to watch include domestic order ramp-up, progress in converting the international order pipeline, margin performance, and trends in working capital requirements.

Market overview for October 29

US Fed rate decision, Q2 earnings and mixed global cues are likely to guide Sensex and Nifty today.
 
At 7:07 am, GIFT Nifty futures were 50 points lower at 26,140, hinting at a firm start. 
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei gained over 1 per cent to a fresh record as markets awaited the US Federal Reserve’s policy outcome, with expectations of a second straight 25 bps rate cut to 3.75-4 per cent. The Topix was flat, Kospi rose 0.17 per cent, while Australia’s ASX 200 slipped 0.16 per cent after Q3 inflation hit 3.2 per cent. Hong Kong remained shut for holidays.
 
On Wall Street, all major indices clocked new intraday highs, with the S&P 500 up 0.23 per cent, Nasdaq gaining 0.80 per cent, and 0.34 per cent rise for Dow.

List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on October 29

  1. 63 Moons Technologies Ltd
  2. Advance Agrolife Ltd
  3. Anjani Foods Ltd
  4. Apar Industries Ltd
  5. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
  6. Apollo Pipes Ltd
  7. Astec Lifesciences Ltd
  8. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
  9. Bodhtree Consulting Ltd
  10. Brigade Enterprises Ltd
  11. Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd
  12. Capri Global Capital Ltd
  13. CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd
  14. CMI Ltd
  15. Coal India Ltd
  16. Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd
  17. Integra Essentia Ltd
  18. Everest Industries Ltd
  19. Expo Engineering And Projects Ltd
  20. Fino Payments Bank Ltd
  21. Five-Star Business Finance Ltd
  22. Focus Business Solution Ltd
  23. PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd
  24. Goa Carbon Ltd
  25. HeidelbergCement India Ltd
  26. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
  27. Hybrid Financial Services Ltd
  28. Le Travenues Technology Ltd (Ixigo)
  29. JK Agri Genetics Ltd
  30. Justo Realfintech Ltd
  31. Kaycee Industries Ltd
  32. Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
  33. LIC Housing Finance Ltd
  34. Larsen & Toubro Ltd
  35. Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd
  36. Mayank Cattle Food Ltd
  37. Mahanagar Gas Ltd
  38. Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd
  39. New Delhi Television Ltd
  40. Indo National Ltd
  41. NLC India Ltd
  42. NMDC Ltd
  43. NMDC Steel Ltd
  44. NTPC Green Energy Ltd
  45. PB Fintech Ltd
  46. Quess Corp Ltd
  47. Radico Khaitan Ltd
  48. Music Broadcast Ltd
  49. RailTel Corporation of India Ltd
  50. Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
  51. Regency Fincorp Ltd
  52. Rushabh Precision Bearings Ltd
  53. Sagility Ltd
  54. Steel Authority of India Ltd
  55. Sanofi India Ltd
  56. Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
  57. SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd
  58. South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd
  59. Surana Solar Ltd
  60. Transport Corporation of India Ltd
  61. TCI Finance Ltd
  62. United Breweries Ltd-$
  63. Vaibhav Global Ltd
  64. Varun Beverages Ltd
  65. V-Guard Industries Ltd
  66. VST Industries Ltd
  67. Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd
 

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 8:53 AM IST

