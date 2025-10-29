Q2 results today: BHEL, L&T, Coal India, Varun Beverages, 63 more on Oct 29

Varun Beverages, Apollo Pipes, LIC Housing Finance, Bharat Heavy Electricals, RailTel Corporation of India, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Larsen & Toubro, Le Travenues Technology, and PB Fintech are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q2 results today include NLC India, Radico Khaitan, Sanofi India, United Breweries, Laxmi Organic Industries, Quess Corp, APL Apollo Tubes, NTPC Green Energy, Brigade Enterprises, Coal India, and NMDC.

TVS Motor Q2 result highlights

TVS Motor Company reported a 42 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹795.48 crore in Q2FY26, compared to ₹560.49 crore in the same period last year, supported by record two- and three-wheeler sales.

TVS Motor Company reported a 42 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹795.48 crore in Q2FY26, compared to ₹560.49 crore in the same period last year, supported by record two- and three-wheeler sales.

Total income rose 25 per cent to ₹14,037 crore from ₹11,229.5 crore in Q2FY25. Revenue from operations increased 24 per cent to ₹14,051.22 crore. The company cited GST 2.0 implementation and a strong festive season, which lifted industry demand by 24 per cent, while TVS' volumes grew around 32 per cent. Overall sales, including exports, hit a record 1.51 million units, up 23 per cent from 1.23 million units a year ago. L&T Q2 results preview Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is set to announce its Q2FY26 results today. Analysts tracked by Business Standard expect strong year-on-year growth, supported by steady execution and order flows.

The company's revenue is projected to rise 16.3 per cent to around ₹71,617 crore from ₹61,555 crore in Q2FY25, while profit after tax is seen increasing 21.4 per cent to ₹4,123 crore, according to consensus estimates. Average brokerage estimates also suggest Ebitda may grow 11.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,119 crore. Key factors to watch include domestic order ramp-up, progress in converting the international order pipeline, margin performance, and trends in working capital requirements. Market overview for October 29 US Fed rate decision, Q2 earnings and mixed global cues are likely to guide Sensex and Nifty today.

At 7:07 am, GIFT Nifty futures were 50 points lower at 26,140, hinting at a firm start. In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei gained over 1 per cent to a fresh record as markets awaited the US Federal Reserve’s policy outcome, with expectations of a second straight 25 bps rate cut to 3.75-4 per cent. The Topix was flat, Kospi rose 0.17 per cent, while Australia’s ASX 200 slipped 0.16 per cent after Q3 inflation hit 3.2 per cent. Hong Kong remained shut for holidays. On Wall Street, all major indices clocked new intraday highs, with the S&P 500 up 0.23 per cent, Nasdaq gaining 0.80 per cent, and 0.34 per cent rise for Dow.