Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Coca-Cola Q2 results: Revenue up 2.5% at $12.62 bn on steady soda demand

Coca-Cola Q2 results: Revenue up 2.5% at $12.62 bn on steady soda demand

The company's shares were up about 1% in premarket trading

coca cola
Coca-Cola's well-known brands and its global presence have thus far cushioned the beverage giant from a broader weakening in demand for sodas in the United States (Photo/Unsplash)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 4:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Coca-Cola beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the beverages giant benefited from resilient demand for its sodas.
 
The company's shares were up about 1% in premarket trading.
 
They have risen 12.5% so far this year. 
 
Coca-Cola's well-known brands and its global presence have thus far cushioned the beverage giant from a broader weakening in demand for sodas in the United States.
 
The company has been able to raise prices in inflationary markets such as Latin America and the U.S., while volume growth has remained steady.
 
Demand for its protein milkshakes brands in the United States has also been strong as consumers look for healthier beverage and snacking options.
 
The company's comparable revenue rose 2.5% to $12.62 billion, compared with analysts' expectations of a 1.86% growth to $12.54 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zee Entertainment Q1 results: Net profit rises 22% to ₹143.7 crore

Colgate-Palmolive Q1 FY26 result: Profit declines 12% due to subdued demand

Q1 results today: Paytm, IRFC, JSW Infra, Colgate among 52 firms on July 22

UltraTech Cement's profit jumps 49% as volumes, prices grow in Q1FY26

Uco Bank's Q1FY26 results: Profit jumps 10% to ₹607 crore, NPAs decline

Topics :Coca-Cola CokeQ2 resultsCoca Cola

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story