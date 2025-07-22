Coca-Cola Q2 results: Revenue up 2.5% at $12.62 bn on steady soda demand

Coca-Cola beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the beverages giant benefited from resilient demand for its sodas.

The company's shares were up about 1% in premarket trading.

The company's shares were up about 1% in premarket trading.

They have risen 12.5% so far this year.

Coca-Cola's well-known brands and its global presence have thus far cushioned the beverage giant from a broader weakening in demand for sodas in the United States.

The company has been able to raise prices in inflationary markets such as Latin America and the U.S., while volume growth has remained steady.