Zee Entertainment Q1 results: Net profit rises 14% to ₹143.7 crore

Total expenses stood at ₹1,652.7 crore, marginally lower than ₹1,941.1 crore in Q1 FY25, and also down from ₹1,958.4 crore in the last quarter.

Revenue from operations fell 13.94 per cent to ₹1,849.8 crore from ₹2,149.5 crore in Q1 FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue fell 16.69 per cent from ₹2,220.3 crore in Q4 FY25.