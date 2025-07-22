Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Zee Entertainment Q1 results: Net profit rises 14% to ₹143.7 crore

Zee Entertainment Q1 results: Net profit rises 14% to ₹143.7 crore

Revenue from operations fell 13.94 per cent to ₹1,849.8 crore from ₹2,149.5 crore in Q1 FY25

Zee Entertainment Enterprises
On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue fell 16.69 per cent from ₹2,220.3 crore in Q4 FY25
Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Tuesday reported a 14.32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹143.7 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), down from ₹125.7 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, profit declined from ₹188.6 crore in Q4 FY25. 
Revenue from operations fell 13.94 per cent to ₹1,849.8 crore from ₹2,149.5 crore in Q1 FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue fell 16.69 per cent from ₹2,220.3 crore in Q4 FY25. 
Total expenses stood at ₹1,652.7 crore, marginally lower than ₹1,941.1 crore in Q1 FY25, and also down from ₹1,958.4 crore in the last quarter.
 
  More details to follow.

Topics :Zee EntertainmentZEE5Q1 resultsZee Group

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

