Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Colgate-Palmolive Q1 FY26 result: Profit declines 12% due to subdued demand

Colgate-Palmolive Q1 FY26 result: Profit declines 12% due to subdued demand

Total expenses stood at ₹1,020.05 crore, marginally lower than ₹1,030.86 crore a year ago but up from ₹1,003.95 crore in the previous quarter

Colgate, toothpaste
Colgate's revenue from operations fell 4.4 per cent to ₹1,420.64 crore from ₹1,485.76 crore in Q1 FY25. Photo: Reuters
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 3:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Colgate-Palmolive (India) on Tuesday reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to ₹320.62 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), down from ₹363.98 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, profit also declined from ₹355 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
Revenue from operations fell 4.4 per cent to ₹1,420.64 crore from ₹1,485.76 crore in Q1 FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue fell 2.16 per cent from ₹1,452.02 in Q4 FY25.
 
Total expenses stood at ₹1,020.05 crore, marginally lower than ₹1,030.86 crore in Q1 FY25, but up from ₹1,003.95 crore in the last quarter.
 
The company attributed the decline in growth to "subdued urban demand and elevated competition intensity". 
 
“The current quarter performance is also influenced by cycling a high base from the previous year; Net Sales grew at 12 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the base year same period (Q1 FY23-Q1 FY25)... We have made good strides in category premiumisation, with our premium portfolio delivering strong revenue growth. We also prioritised brand investment, leveraging our healthy profit margins. We expect to navigate the current challenges and anticipate a gradual recovery in the back half of the year,” said Prabha Narasimhan, managing director & chief executive officer of Colgate-Palmolive (India).
 
Shares of Colgate were trading at ₹2,390 apiece at 2.13 pm on the BSE on Tuesday.
 

Colgate-Palmolive Q1 results highlight

 
  • Revenue from operations: ₹1420.64 crore
  • Profit: ₹320.62 crore
  • Earnings per share: ₹11.79 (basic and diluted)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UltraTech Cement's profit jumps 49% as volumes, prices grow in Q1FY26

Uco Bank's Q1FY26 results: Profit jumps 10% to ₹607 crore, NPAs decline

Oberoi Realty's Q1FY26 results: Net profit falls 27% to ₹421 crore

Eternal Q1 FY26 result: Profit falls 90% to ₹25 crore, revenue up 70%

UltraTech Cement Q1 FY26 results: Net profit surges 49% to ₹2,226 crore

Topics :Colgate PalmoliveColgate-Palmolive IndiaColgateQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story