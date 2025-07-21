UCO Bank's Q1FY26 results: Profit jumps 10% to ₹607 crore, NPAs decline

The Kolkata-based state-owned UCO Bank on Monday reported a 10 per cent increase in net profit to ₹607 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2025-26, compared to ₹551 crore in FY25. The bank's asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.63 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 3.32 per cent a year ago. Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.45 per cent from 0.78 per cent in the year-ago period. However, provisions for bad loans rose to ₹463 crore during the first quarter, compared to ₹397 crore in the same period a year ago. The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 96.88 per cent, from 95.76 per cent.

Ashwani Kumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCO Bank, in the post-results press conference, said that the growth is primarily attributed to a rise in both total interest income and non-interest income. "Interest income from advances alone increased from around ₹6,000 crore to ₹6,400 crore year-on-year. Additionally, operating expenses increased by only 4 per cent, disproportionately lower than required, further contributing to profitability," he said. At the same time, Return on Assets (ROA) improved marginally to 0.71 per cent in June 2025, from 0.7 per cent a year ago. The capital adequacy ratio of the bank rose to 18.39 per cent, from 17.09 per cent in the same quarter of FY25.

As of June 30, 2025, the bank had a network of 3,305 domestic branches, two overseas branches each in Hong Kong and Singapore, and one representative office in Iran. Out of the total branches, the bank has 2,033 (61 per cent) branches in rural and semi-urban areas. The bank operates 2,575 ATMs and 10,920 BC Points, making the total number of touchpoints 16,803 as of the same date. The gross advances grew 16.48 per cent YoY to ₹2,25,101 crore as of June 30, 2025, compared to ₹1,93,253 crore as of June 2024. The 60 RAM (Retail, Agri & MSME) business stood at ₹1,25,927 crore in Q1 FY26, against ₹1,01,986 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 23.47 per cent YoY. The bank intends to grow its corporate loan book in the range of 12-14 per cent in the upcoming quarters, Kumar said.