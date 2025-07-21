UltraTech Cement Q1 FY26 results: Net profit surges 49% to ₹2,226 crore

UltraTech Cement has reported a 48.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of financial year (FY) 2025-26. The company posted a net profit of ₹1,494.82 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, as announced in an exchange filing.

UltraTech Cement, India's largest cement maker by capacity, also posted a 13 per cent YoY rise in income, reaching ₹21,455.68 crore in Q1FY26, compared to the same quarter of last year's total income of ₹18,987.06 crore.

UltraTech Cement recorded a consolidated volume growth of 9.7 per cent YoY, including the volume growth from the recently acquired India Cements.

Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹1,248 per million tonnes (MT), up ₹337 per MT YoY. The cement maker's consolidated exceptional expenses stood at ₹38 crore in Q1FY26, marking a 56.82 per cent decline over Q1FY25's exceptional expenses of ₹88 crore. Energy costs were lower by 12 per cent YoY, mainly due to reduced fuel prices. Meanwhile, the company's raw material costs rose marginally by 2 per cent. The consolidated cost of raw material consumed stood at ₹3,433 crore in the quarter under review, compared to ₹2,839 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.