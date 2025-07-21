Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Oberoi Realty's Q1FY26 results: Net profit falls 27% to ₹421 crore

Oberoi Realty's Q1FY26 results: Net profit falls 27% to ₹421 crore

Oberoi Realty reports a 27% YoY drop in net profit for Q1 FY26, missing analysts' estimates. The company's revenue fell significantly, while gross bookings surged in new project launches

Oberoi Realty
The company’s board of directors also declared an interim dividend for FY26 at ₹2 per equity share, which is 20 per cent of the face value of equity shares of ₹10 each. Photo: Shutterstock
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 7:29 PM IST
Mumbai-based premium real estate developer Oberoi Realty’s net profit for the quarter ending June in FY26 declined by 27.93 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹421.3 crore.
 
The company’s net profit for Q1 FY25 was ₹584.5 crore. The profit in Q1 FY26 missed the Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of ₹662.6 crore.
 
The company’s revenue from operations during Q1 FY26 stood at ₹987.6 crore, down by 29.71 per cent YoY. The revenue also missed the estimate of ₹1,619.4 crore.
 
Meanwhile, the company’s total expenses during the quarter were ₹573.8 crore, down 14.3 per cent YoY. 
 
During the quarter, the company launched Tower D at the Oberoi Elysian project in Mumbai’s Goregaon, where it sold ₹1,000 crore worth of housing units at launch.
 
In Q1 FY26, 181 units with a carpet area of 3.53 lakh square feet were booked across the company’s inventory available for sale. The gross booking value stood at ₹1,639 crore.
 
Sequentially, the company’s revenue declined by 14.13 per cent, while its profit fell marginally by 2.8 per cent.
 
The company’s key upcoming projects include Tower H in Mumbai’s Borivali, with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,400 crore; a project in Worli’s Adarsh Nagar (₹6,500 crore GDV); and a project in Gurugram with an estimated GDV of ₹9,100 crore.
 
The company’s board of directors also declared an interim dividend for FY26 at ₹2 per equity share, which is 20 per cent of the face value of equity shares of ₹10 each.
 
The company’s shares closed at ₹1,835.50 per equity share on Monday.

Oberoi Realty

Jul 21 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

