Oberoi Realty's Q1FY26 results: Net profit falls 27% to ₹421 crore

During the quarter, the company launched Tower D at the Oberoi Elysian project in Mumbai’s Goregaon, where it sold ₹1,000 crore worth of housing units at launch.
In Q1 FY26, 181 units with a carpet area of 3.53 lakh square feet were booked across the company’s inventory available for sale. The gross booking value stood at ₹1,639 crore.
Sequentially, the company’s revenue declined by 14.13 per cent, while its profit fell marginally by 2.8 per cent.
The company’s key upcoming projects include Tower H in Mumbai’s Borivali, with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,400 crore; a project in Worli’s Adarsh Nagar (₹6,500 crore GDV); and a project in Gurugram with an estimated GDV of ₹9,100 crore.
The company’s board of directors also declared an interim dividend for FY26 at ₹2 per equity share, which is 20 per cent of the face value of equity shares of ₹10 each.
The company’s shares closed at ₹1,835.50 per equity share on Monday.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.