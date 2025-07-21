Oberoi Realty's Q1FY26 results: Net profit falls 27% to ₹421 crore

Mumbai-based premium real estate developer Oberoi Realty’s net profit for the quarter ending June in FY26 declined by 27.93 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹421.3 crore.

The company’s net profit for Q1 FY25 was ₹584.5 crore. The profit in Q1 FY26 missed the Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of ₹662.6 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations during Q1 FY26 stood at ₹987.6 crore, down by 29.71 per cent YoY. The revenue also missed the estimate of ₹1,619.4 crore.

ALSO READ: UltraTech Cement's profit jumps 49% as volumes, prices grow in Q1FY26 Meanwhile, the company’s total expenses during the quarter were ₹573.8 crore, down 14.3 per cent YoY.

During the quarter, the company launched Tower D at the Oberoi Elysian project in Mumbai’s Goregaon, where it sold ₹1,000 crore worth of housing units at launch. In Q1 FY26, 181 units with a carpet area of 3.53 lakh square feet were booked across the company’s inventory available for sale. The gross booking value stood at ₹1,639 crore. Sequentially, the company’s revenue declined by 14.13 per cent, while its profit fell marginally by 2.8 per cent. The company’s key upcoming projects include Tower H in Mumbai’s Borivali, with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,400 crore; a project in Worli’s Adarsh Nagar (₹6,500 crore GDV); and a project in Gurugram with an estimated GDV of ₹9,100 crore.