Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Culver Max FY25 profit dips 45% to ₹481 crore, revenue declines 4.3%

Culver Max FY25 profit dips 45% to ₹481 crore, revenue declines 4.3%

The broadcaster had reported a net profit of Rs 880.18 crore, and its revenue from operations was at Rs 6,542.77 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024

loans, rates, interest, investment, returns, earnings, growth, loss, profit
The decision should come fast. A prolonged status quo is hurting the credit discipline almost the same way that farm loan waivers do
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Culver Max Entertainment, earlier known as Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has reported 45.3 per cent decline in FY25 consolidated net profit to Rs 481.21 crore, according to an RoC filing by the company.

Revenue from operations last fiscal was down 4.3 per cent to Rs 6,261.16 crore.

The broadcaster had reported a net profit of Rs 880.18 crore, and its revenue from operations was at Rs 6,542.77 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024.

Total income of the company - which owns over 25 channels in entertainment, sports, and infotainment along with OTT platform SonyLiv - was at Rs 6,459.43 crore in FY25, down 4.34 per cent year-on-year, according to financial data accessed by the business intelligence platform Tofler.

When asked, a company spokesperson in a statement said FY25 was a year of significant change for the media and entertainment industry.

"Advertising budgets were under pressure and market dynamics were evolving, which put short-term pressure on our profitability," he said.

In FY25, its advertisement and sales promotion expenses were at Rs 1,018.34 crore, up 15.14 per cent year-on-year.

Total expenses of Culver Max, jointly owned by SPE Mauritius Holdings and SPE Mauritius Investments, was up 6 per cent to Rs 5,855.70 crore in financial year ended March 31, 2025.

According to the company, in the second half of FY25 its flagship channels Sony Entertainment Television (SET) and Sony SAB recorded strong gains in market share, underlining the strength of its brands and the traction of its strategy.

"Even in this environment, we stayed focused on our long-term priorities. We invested in strengthening our content portfolio, accelerating our digital platforms, and securing marquee sports properties including the Asia Cup. Those investments are already resonating with audiences and advertisers," the spokesperson said.

Over the outlook, the company said in FY26 the company is "firmly" on a growth path.

"With an expanded digital and sports footprint, a renewed focus on execution and rising momentum across our key properties, Culver Max is well positioned to deliver stronger and more diversified performance and to create sustained value for all stakeholders, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LTIMindtree Q2 profit up 10%, revenue rises on BFSI, manufacturing push

Infosys Q2 profit rises 13% to ₹7,364 cr as large deals boost outlook

Wipro Q2 net profit up 1%, revenue rises 1.7% on large deal wins

Nestle India Q2 profit falls 17%, revenue up 10.6% on strong volumes

Indian Bank profit rises 11% to Rs 3,108 cr in Q2, asset quality improves

Topics :corporate earningsSony PicturesEntertainment

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story