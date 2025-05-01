Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Dabur's '100% fruit juice' claim misleading: FSSAI to Delhi High Court

Dabur's '100% fruit juice' claim misleading: FSSAI to Delhi High Court

Dabur India manufactures the 'Real' brand of fruit juices in India, and uses the label of '100 per cent fruit juice' on its packaging

Dabur

FSSAI also argued that such claims are more likely to give consumers a false impression about the fruit juice and its composition, especially when it contains other added ingredients | File image

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has called out FMCG giant Dabur India for the "100 per cent fruit juice claim" on its packaging. Terming it "misleading", the FSSAI informed the Delhi High Court that the 100 per cent fruit juice claim used by food business operators (FBO) is not allowed as per the existing food safety regulations.
 
Dabur India manufactures the 'Real' brand of fruit juices in India, uses the label of '100 per cent fruit juice' on its packaging.
 
According to media reports, an affidavit was filed on April 23 before the high court in which the regulatory body stated that the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, do not allow the use of the expression ‘100 per cent’ about fruit juices.
 
 
FSSAI also argued that such claims are more likely to give consumers a false impression about the fruit juice and its composition, especially when it contains other added ingredients.
 
The affidavit was submitted after Dabur India moved the Delhi High Court, challenging FSSAI's June 2024 order, which asked the FBOs to remove such claims from the advertisement and the label of the product. In response to FSSAI's claim, Dabur said that the directive is 'legally unsound' and arises from a misunderstanding of the already existing regulations.

Also Read

Premiumconsumer goods, FMCG

From HUL to Dabur India, consumer firms offer incentives to distributors

Dabur

Dabur tumbles over 7% on lacklustre Q4 update; Stock trades at 4-year low

Religare

Religare Enterprises begins governance review of firm, subsidiaries

Dabur India

Dabur reduces strategic review cycle to 3 years amidst FMCG slowdown

Dabur India

Dabur becomes 2nd largest player in oral care in Modern Trade channels: CEO

 
The company further claimed that its Real Activ juice, a reconstituted product, was made by adding water to fruit concentrate, and it restored the product's natural composition without adding any extra sugar. Defending itself, the company further added that all FSSAI standard have been complied with in this process, thereby its '100 per cent fruit juice' label on the packaging is correct.
 
The regulator opposed Dabur's claim and cited the views of the scientific panel on Labelling and Claims/Advertisements (SP-08) during its 47th and 49th meetings. It noted, such claims violate Regulation 2.3.6 of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.
 
The matter is pending for consideration before the Delhi High Court and the next hearing will be on July 7. It is worth noting that Dabur has not been granted any interim relief so far. 

More From This Section

Google logo

Google revamps salary structure; to boost bonus for top performers

Aramco

Saudi Aramco likely to pick 20% each in new BPCL, ONGC refineries

Indian Oil Corporation, IOC

Indian Oil pauses Russia oil deal talks, says not related to US sanctions

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant Q1 net income rises 21.4%; maintains full year revenue guidance

Ford

Ford CEO welcomes tariff relief, urges broader trade reforms for growth

Topics : Dabur India FSSAI Delhi High Court BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayQ4 Results TodayUS Visa Delay NewsGold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon