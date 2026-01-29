Swiggy revenue rises to ₹6,148 cr in Dec quarter as losses widen 33%

Swiggy reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,065 crore for the December quarter (Q3 of FY26), compared with a loss of Rs 799 crore a year earlier, as expenses grew faster than revenue. Total costs rose to Rs 7,298 crore, reflecting higher delivery charges, advertising spend, and continued investments in Instamart, its fast-growing quick commerce arm.

However, the Bengaluru-based food and grocery delivery firm reported a sharp rise in revenue for the December quarter, showcasing the scale it has built across food delivery and logistics.

The company posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 6,148 crore for the three months ended December 31, up from Rs 3,993 crore a year earlier, driven by higher order volumes and an expanding supply-chain business. Total income stood at Rs 6,244 crore.

Quick commerce remained the biggest drag on profitability. The segment posted a loss of Rs 791 crore during the quarter, even as revenue climbed to Rs 1,016 crore, highlighting the capital-intensive nature of rapid grocery delivery. By contrast, Swiggy’s core food delivery business generated a segment profit of Rs 282 crore, up from Rs 193 crore a year earlier, suggesting improving unit economics in its most mature business. For the nine months ended December, Swiggy’s revenue reached Rs 16,670 crore, compared with Rs 10,817 crore in the same period last year, while net losses widened to Rs 3,354 crore from Rs 2,036 crore. The company said advertising and sales promotion expenses alone totalled Rs 3,183 crore over the nine-month period, reflecting an aggressive push to defend market share across categories.

In a company statement, Sriharsha Majety, MD and group chief executive officer, Swiggy, said the firm continues to accelerate user growth and gross order value in food delivery, defying broader scepticism around a sector slowdown while significantly improving its operating margins. “In quick commerce, where we believe we are only a quarter of the way through the opportunity, we are deepening wallet penetration and expanding differentiated assortment across categories to strengthen engagement and order value,” Majety said. “Our confidence in the roadmap is reinforced by the successful qualified institutional placement and the long-term capital it brings, which strengthens our balance sheet and supports sustained investment in growth and innovation. With robust cash reserves backing our strategic priorities, our long-term approach emphasises disciplined fiscal prudence and a distinctive product offering to drive sustained momentum towards contribution margin breakeven.”

Key financial and operational highlights: Swiggy’s food delivery business gross order value (GOV) growth accelerated to 20.5 per cent year-on-year, to Rs 8,959 crore. Food delivery monthly transactional users (MTUs) grew 22 per cent year-on-year to reach 18.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 3.0 per cent of GOV (up 56 basis points year-on-year and 22 basis points quarter-on-quarter). The company said this is the highest in the last two years, demonstrating that efforts to increase users’ interactions with the platform through new use cases and optimum affordability are gaining traction, without sacrificing platform growth or profitability. Instamart GOV grew by 103 per cent year-on-year, clocking Rs 7,938 crore. Thirty-four dark stores were added selectively to take the overall network to 1,136 dark stores, covering 4.8 million square feet across 131 cities. Average order value increased by 39.7 per cent year-on-year to reach Rs 746, led by continued traction across Maxxsaver, its basket-building proposition, and expansion of non-grocery selection. Contribution margin improved to minus 2.5 per cent (up nine basis points quarter-on-quarter), on the back of expanded basket sizes, optimisation of customer incentives, and operating leverage. Overall, quick commerce posted a Rs 908 crore loss for the quarter, and adjusted EBITDA margin further improved to minus 11.4 per cent from minus 12.1 per cent in Q2.