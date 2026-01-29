One-time costs drag Tata Motors Q3 PAT, wholesales up 20% to 116,800 units

Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles business reported a 48 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹705 crore in Q3FY26, even as profit before tax rose 65 per cent to ₹2,568 crore, impacted by one-time costs related to the new labour code (₹603 crore), demerger expenses (₹962 crore), and acquisition costs (₹82 crore). Revenue for the quarter increased 16.1 per cent to ₹21,847 crore.

The company said exceptional items stood at ₹1,500 crore on a standalone basis and ₹1,600 crore on a consolidated basis, largely one-time in nature. Tata Motors’ stock ended marginally higher at ₹470.2 on the BSE.

Ebitda margin remained in double digits for the tenth consecutive quarter at 12.5 per cent, up 30 basis points, supported by higher volumes and improved realisations, though partly offset by rising input costs and the absence of the maiden PLI benefit recorded in the prior period. Managing director and chief executive officer Girish Wagh said steel prices — including hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and long products — have risen, but their impact has been relatively lower than that of non-ferrous metals such as copper and precious metals. Operationally, the CV business posted a strong performance, with wholesales rising 20 per cent year-on-year to 116,800 units, driven by 18 per cent growth in domestic volumes and a 70 per cent jump in exports. Domestic CV market share on the VAHAN platform improved 100 basis points sequentially to 35.5 per cent, and management expects the momentum to continue into Q4, supported by demand trends seen through January.

“Infrastructure activity picked up meaningfully after the monsoon season, alongside increased mining activity. This has particularly supported demand for tippers, which is expected to remain strong through Q4. If consumption growth and infrastructure execution continue on the same trajectory, we expect similar demand momentum to carry into the next financial year as well,” Wagh said. Wagh added that structural factors continue to support the upcycle. “One is post the introduction of GST, which has led to higher formalisation and better fleet consolidation, and in turn increased freight availability. This can be seen in the freight growth, which has been almost in double digits,” he said. “The second is the restart and acceleration of infrastructure projects, including sectors like construction and mining, which has supported GDP growth. Freight availability in million tonne-kilometres generally moves very close to GDP growth, and as long as GDP growth continues, freight growth will follow, leading to higher utilisation and demand. Based on this, we believe the CV cycle will move meaningfully beyond the Covid levels.”

During the quarter, the company rolled out 17 next-generation trucks, launched the Azura range for the intermediate and light commercial vehicle segment, and showcased Tata Trucks.ev, its widest electric truck portfolio. All truck platforms — Prima, Signa, Ultra, and Azura — now comply with European safety norms (ECE R29 03), and a Euro VI range was unveiled for Middle East and North Africa markets. In small commercial vehicles, Tata Motors launched the Ace Pro EV, with EV volumes in the segment growing at a healthy double-digit rate year-on-year. In January, the company also launched electric trucks across 7, 9, 12, 28, and 55 tonnes, with the 55-tonne vehicle already receiving PLI certification. Commercial sales are expected to begin shortly, with clear visibility on customer deployment and use cases, Wagh said.