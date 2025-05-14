Consolidated revenue from operations for the fourth quarter dropped 7.2 per cent to ₹13,700 crore year-on-year from ₹14,769 crore. On a quarterly basis, however, revenue zoomed 97 per cent from ₹6,957 crore.

Net profit: ₹3,977 crore, down 7.7 per cent

Earning per share (EPS): ₹59.46 (basic and diluted)

For the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, the defence PSU reported a 9.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹8,364 crore compared to ₹7,621 crore reported at the end of FY24. Consolidated revenue from operations, meanwhile, largely remained flat at ₹30,981 crore compared to ₹30,381 crore reported at the end of the last financial year.

The state-owned aerospace and defense company is shifting from a traditional licensed production model to an indigenised approach. It is currently working on key projects such as Tejas Mk1, Tejas Mk1A, the Su-30 upgrade, Dornier-25, and the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), among others. These projects are expected to drive manufacturing revenue growth for HAL.

The company’s board of directors, in its meeting on February 12, 2025, had declared a first interim dividend of ₹25 per fully paid equity share of ₹5 for FY25.Shares of HAL advanced 4 per cent in trade on Wednesday, logging an intraday high at ₹4,798 per share on BSE after posting Q4 results.