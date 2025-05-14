Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / HAL Q4 result: Net profit dips 7.7% to ₹3,977 crore, revenue drops 7.2%

HAL Q4 result: Net profit dips 7.7% to ₹3,977 crore, revenue drops 7.2%

Hindustan Aeronautics Q4 FY25 result: HAL reported ₹13,700 crore in revenue from operations

HAL, hindustan aeronautics
Hindustan Aeronautics Q4 results
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday reported a 7.7 per cent dip in consolidated net profit (attributed to owners) at ₹3,977 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). During the same period last year, the defence public sector undertaking (PSU) reported ₹4,309 crore in net profit. 
Sequentially, however, net profit more than doubled, growing 176 per cent from ₹1,440 crore.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations for the fourth quarter dropped 7.2 per cent to ₹13,700 crore year-on-year from ₹14,769 crore. On a quarterly basis, however, revenue zoomed 97 per cent from ₹6,957 crore. 

HAL Q4 highlights

Revenue: ₹13,700 crore, down 7.2 per cent
Net profit: ₹3,977 crore, down 7.7 per cent
Earning per share (EPS): ₹59.46 (basic and diluted)
 

HAL financial year results

For the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, the defence PSU reported a  9.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹8,364 crore compared to ₹7,621 crore reported at the end of FY24. Consolidated revenue from operations, meanwhile, largely remained flat at ₹30,981 crore compared to ₹30,381 crore reported at the end of the last financial year. 
Revenue: Flat at ₹30,981 crore

Net profit: ₹8,364 crore, up 9.7 per cent
EPS: ₹125.07 (basic and diluted)
 
The company’s board of directors, in its meeting on February 12, 2025, had declared a first interim dividend of ₹25 per fully paid equity share of ₹5 for FY25.  Shares of HAL advanced 4 per cent in trade on Wednesday, logging an intraday high at ₹4,798 per share on BSE after posting Q4 results.   
The state-owned aerospace and defense company is shifting from a traditional licensed production model to an indigenised approach. It is currently working on key projects such as Tejas Mk1, Tejas Mk1A, the Su-30 upgrade, Dornier-25, and the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), among others. These projects are expected to drive manufacturing revenue growth for HAL.
         
First Published: May 14 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

