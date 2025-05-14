Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / KPI Green Energy Q4 results: Net profit sees over 2-fold jump to Rs 104 cr

KPI Green Energy Q4 results: Net profit sees over 2-fold jump to Rs 104 cr

KPI Green Energy increased its revenues to Rs 577.80 crore in the period under review, from Rs 292.96 crore in the year-ago quarter

KPI Green Energy
Total income of the company rose to Rs 408.64 crore in the January-March period | Image: X
Press Trust of India New Delhi
May 14 2025
KPI Green Energy on Wednesday said its net profit more than doubled to Rs 104.18 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, on account of higher revenues.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 43.04 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the KP Group company said in a regulatory filing.

The company increased its revenues to Rs 577.80 crore in the period under review, from Rs 292.96 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The board has approved a dividend of 0.20 paise per equity share of the face value of Rs 5 each for financial year 2024-25, the filing added.

Meanwhile, another group entity of Gujarat-based KP Group, KP Energy, reported a rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.79 crore, from Rs 24.89 crore in the fourth quarter FY24.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 408.64 crore in the January-March period, from Rs 217.40 crore a year ago.

Its board also approved 0.10 paise per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for FY25.

Part of the Gujarat-based KP Group, KPI Green Energy is the solar and hybrid vertical, while KP Energy is an end-to-end wind and hybrid energy solutions provider.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

