EIH Q1 net profit declines 63.3% to ₹33.9 crore on exceptional loss

East India Hotels (EIH), the operator of the Oberoi group of hotels, reported a 63.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 33.9 crore in the April–June quarter of FY26. The decline was due to an exceptional loss of Rs 110.49 crore recorded during the quarter.

The company’s exceptional items included derecognition of property, plant and equipment at The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata, owing to the hotel’s closure for major renovation during the quarter and year ended 31 March, amounting to Rs 9.95 crore. It also reported an impairment loss of Rs 10.05 crore related to its hotel project in Tirupati.