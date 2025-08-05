Raymond Realty Q1 results: Profit up 121.8%; revenue jumps 188.7%

Mumbai-based Raymond Realty’s consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the financial year (Q1 FY26) surged by 121.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 16.5 crore.

In its first quarterly earnings since its demerger from Raymond Ltd on 1 July, the company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 374.4 crore, up 188.7 per cent Y-o-Y.

However, on a like-to-like basis (post-demerger), revenue dropped by 23 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 41 crore, down 39 per cent Y-o-Y.

Harmohan Sahni, managing director, Raymond Realty, told Business Standard: “The main reason for Q1 (like-to-like performance) was that we had done a bumper Q3 and Q4 last year, and we were very low on inventory in Q1. The demand was very good, but we didn't have enough inventory to sell in Q1. We had to rush and get approvals and be ready for fresh launches.”

Raymond Realty reported a booking value of Rs 306 crore in Q1 FY26 against bookings of Rs 611 crore in Q1 FY25. “For us, bookings have been so good in the last three to four quarters that we were left with very little inventory in Q1. So, demand is pretty good, bookings are good, but we didn't have enough inventory to match the demand. We've had higher realisations compared to last year. Prices are almost up by 5 per cent compared to last year,” Sahni added. Raymond Realty’s collections stood at Rs 374 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 483 crore in Q1 FY25.