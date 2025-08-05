Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Raymond Realty Q1 results: Profit up 121.8%; revenue jumps 188.7%

Raymond Realty Q1 results: Profit up 121.8%; revenue jumps 188.7%

Raymond Realty reported a 121.8% YoY rise in Q1 FY26 net profit to Rs 16.5 crore, its first quarterly result post demerger; revenue surged, but bookings dipped on inventory

The company has been focusing on the joint development agreement (JDA) model of real estate business and has six JDA projects with a revenue potential of Rs 14,000 crore. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 8:26 PM IST
Mumbai-based Raymond Realty’s consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the financial year (Q1 FY26) surged by 121.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 16.5 crore.
 
In its first quarterly earnings since its demerger from Raymond Ltd on 1 July, the company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 374.4 crore, up 188.7 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
However, on a like-to-like basis (post-demerger), revenue dropped by 23 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 41 crore, down 39 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Harmohan Sahni, managing director, Raymond Realty, told Business Standard: “The main reason for Q1 (like-to-like performance) was that we had done a bumper Q3 and Q4 last year, and we were very low on inventory in Q1. The demand was very good, but we didn't have enough inventory to sell in Q1. We had to rush and get approvals and be ready for fresh launches.”
 
Raymond Realty reported a booking value of Rs 306 crore in Q1 FY26 against bookings of Rs 611 crore in Q1 FY25. “For us, bookings have been so good in the last three to four quarters that we were left with very little inventory in Q1. So, demand is pretty good, bookings are good, but we didn't have enough inventory to match the demand. We've had higher realisations compared to last year. Prices are almost up by 5 per cent compared to last year,” Sahni added.
 
Raymond Realty’s collections stood at Rs 374 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 483 crore in Q1 FY25.
 
Additionally, the total potential revenue from the company’s current real estate business is close to Rs 40,000 crore, which includes a 100-acre Thane land parcel with a revenue potential of Rs 25,000 crore.
 
The company has been focusing on the joint development agreement (JDA) model of real estate business and has six JDA projects with a revenue potential of Rs 14,000 crore.
 
Raymond Realty is a net cash surplus company with cash of Rs 233 crore. Its shares, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, closed at Rs 725.6 per equity share on Tuesday (5 August).

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

