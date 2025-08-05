Bharti Airtel net profit rises 43% to ₹5,948 crore, revenue up 28.4%

India’s second-largest telecommunication services provider Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a 43 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit at ₹5,948 crore for the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26) while the company’s consolidated revenue for the period stood at ₹49,463 crore, up 28.4 per cent Y-o-Y.

The average revenue per user (Arpu) of the company, a crucial indicator of a telecom firm’s growth, increased to ₹250, up from ₹211 in the same period a year ago.

“We delivered another quarter of consistent growth, with consolidated revenues at 49,463 crore, growing 3.3 per cent on a sequential basis. Our India revenue, including Passive Infrastructure Services, increased by 2.3 per cent sequentially. Africa reported solid performance with 6.7 per cent growth in constant currency. India Mobile business recorded a sequential growth of 2.9 per cent, driven by continued focus on portfolio premiumisation and an additional day in the quarter,” Bharti Airtel vice-chairman and managing director Gopal Vittal said.

The Homes business of the company grew 25.7 per cent Y-o-Y, primarily driven by new customer additions. Meanwhile, the expansion of the company's fixed wireless access (FWA) network resulted in the addition of 939,000 customers. Overall, the Homes business of the company now has 11 million users. On Monday, Bharti Airtel announced its entry into the sovereign cloud offering space with the launch of Airtel Cloud, offering it to other telecom players on a platform-as-a-service model. Apart from the cloud offering, Bharti Airtel has also announced an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software suite for customers, designed to enhance customer experience, reduce churn, and increase Arpu.

These measures are seen as Bharti Airtel’s attempts to increase revenue for non-core businesses, as Arpu from the leading telecommunication business has remained nearly stagnant despite tariff hikes in the recent quarters. Bharti Airtel, which operates across 17 countries globally, said that revenue from its India operations for Q1FY26 stood at ₹37,585 crore, up 29 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by improved realisations in the Mobile segment and continued growth momentum in the Home business. The company's overall domestic customer base stands at 436 million, with a growth of 0.7 million customers in the post-paid segment during Q1FY26. The number of smartphone users on Bharti Airtel’s network grew by 21.3 million, up 8.2 per cent Y-o-Y, the company said.

To augment its service capacities, Bharti Airtel added 1,800 towers and 7,500 mobile broadband stations during the quarter under review. The Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) segment, which the company launched in Q4FY25, added 0.65 million users over the past six months. Meanwhile, the Digital TV division reported revenues of ₹763 crore, with a customer base of 15.7 million users. Airtel Africa, which is also a key market for the company, reported a 24.9 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net revenue in constant currency terms. The number of Airtel Africa users stood at 169 million at the end of Q1FY26. Airtel Africa is present in Nigeria, Chad, Congo B, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Madagascar, Niger, Kenya, Malawi, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Rwanda.