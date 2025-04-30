Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Equitas Small Finance Bank Q4 net profit declines 80% to Rs 42 crore

Equitas Small Finance Bank Q4 net profit declines 80% to Rs 42 crore

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 207.62 crore in the year-ago period

Q4, Q4 results
Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank settled 2.83 per cent lower at Rs 67 on the BSE. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 4:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Wednesday posted a 80 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 42.11 crore during the March quarter, mainly due to increased provisioning.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 207.62 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,869.41 crore during the January-March period of FY25 from Rs 1,685 crore in the year-ago period, Equitas Small Finance Bank said in a stock exchange filing. 

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio rose to 2.89 per cent in the quarter under review against 2.61 per cent a year ago. However, net NPAs, or bad loans, improved to 0.98 per cent from 1.17 per cent at the end of the fourth quarter of the last fiscal.

The total value of gross NPAs was at Rs 1,068 crore during the quarter under review, higher than Rs 821.3 crore in the January-March quarter of FY24.

The bank's provisions, other than taxes, and contingencies rose to Rs 258 crore from Rs 107 crore.

Also Read

RBI fines Equitas SFB, India Post Payments Bank for compliance lapses

Realty roars, pharma follows; Sensex, Nifty end flat; SMIDs take a hit

India still carrying 'poor country' tag? SC questions Prashant Bhushan

TS Telangana SSC 10th results 2025 out today at bse.telangana.gov.in

Coromandel International Q4 results: Net profit rises 73% to Rs 384 crore

The bank's net worth stood at Rs 6,073 crore as of March 31, 2025.

Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank settled 2.83 per cent lower at Rs 67 on the BSE. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ujjivan SFB Q4 results: PAT slumps 75% to Rs 83 cr, income rises 4.4%

Indian Oil Q4 result: Net profit jumps 58% to ₹8,124 cr; dividend declared

TVS Credit Q4 profit up 53% to ₹226 cr, disburses loans to 1.3 mn customers

Q4 results today: Adani Power, Indian Oil, Vedanta, Moil, Crisil on Apr 30

Bajaj Finance Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 19% to Rs 4,546 crore

Topics :Equitas SFBQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story