Ujjivan SFB Q4 results: PAT slumps 75% to Rs 83 cr, income rises 4.4%

Ujjivan SFB Q4 results: PAT slumps 75% to Rs 83 cr, income rises 4.4%

For the entire financial year 2024-25, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's net profit plunged to Rs 726 crore from Rs 1,281.50 crore in the preceding fiscal and total income stood at Rs 7,201 crore in FY25 from Rs 6,464 crore in FY24.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Wednesday reported a slump of 75 per cent in net profit to Rs 83.39 crore for three months ended March 2025, hurt by higher provisions for bad loans.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 329.63 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,843 crore in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from Rs 1,765 crore in the year-ago period, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing. 

Overall provisions, excluding tax, rose to Rs 264.50 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 79 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Provision Coverage Ratio of the bank stood at 78 per cent at the end of the March 2025 quarter.

 

The bank's total expenditure, excluding provisions, shot up to Rs 1,483 crore from Rs 1,246 crore.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 2.18 per cent against 2.23 per cent a year ago. However, net NPAs, or bad loans, rose to 0.49 per cent from 0.28 per cent at the end of the fourth quarter last fiscal year.

For the entire financial year 2024-25, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's net profit plunged to Rs 726 crore from Rs 1,281.50 crore in the preceding fiscal and total income stood at Rs 7,201 crore in FY25 from Rs 6,464 crore in FY24. 

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

