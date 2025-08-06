Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Fortis Q1 profit jumps 53% to ₹267 cr, revenue up 16.6% on strong growth

Fortis Q1 profit jumps 53% to ₹267 cr, revenue up 16.6% on strong growth

Fortis Healthcare Q1FY26 profit rises 53% to ₹266.78 crore as hospital and diagnostics businesses drive 16.6% revenue growth and Ebitda margin improves to 22.6%

Fortis Healthcare
The hospital vertical recorded an 18.6 per cent Y-o-Y revenue increase in Q1FY26, supported by higher average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) and improved occupancy.
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:41 PM IST
Fortis Healthcare on Wednesday reported a 53 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter of FY26 at ₹266.78 crore, up from ₹173.98 crore in the same period last year.
 
Revenue from operations rose 16.6 per cent to ₹2,167 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹1,859 crore in Q1FY25.
 
Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 43.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹491 crore, with the Ebitda margin improving to 22.6 per cent from 18.4 per cent a year earlier.
 
Fortis attributed the growth to strong performances in both its hospital and diagnostics businesses.
 
The hospital vertical recorded an 18.6 per cent Y-o-Y revenue increase in Q1FY26, supported by higher average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) and improved occupancy.
 
ARPOB rose 10.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.65 crore, while occupancy levels reached 69 per cent, compared to 67 per cent in Q1FY25.
 
“Key specialties such as oncology and orthopaedics also reported revenue growth of 29 per cent and 19 per cent for the quarter, respectively,” the company said in a regulatory filing.
 
International patient revenue grew 21 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹154 crore, contributing 7.9 per cent to overall hospital revenue, compared to 7.8 per cent in the year-ago quarter.
 
Fortis, which currently has over 5,700 operational beds across 33 healthcare facilities, plans to add 460 beds in FY26 through brownfield expansions at its facilities in Manesar, Faridabad, Noida, and FMRI.
 
Last month, the company signed an operations and maintenance (O&M) services agreement with Gleneagles India, expanding its geographic footprint.
 
The diagnostics business posted a 6.3 per cent Y-o-Y revenue increase to ₹329 crore.
 
Managing director and chief executive officer Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said the company has seen a strong recovery in the diagnostics segment in both revenues and Ebitda margins, reflecting brand-building initiatives undertaken in recent quarters. “We expect this growth momentum to continue going forward,” he added.
 
Fortis announced its results after market hours. On Wednesday, its shares fell 1.12 per cent, closing at ₹857.70 on the exchanges.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

