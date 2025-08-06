Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Raymond Lifestyle Q1 results: Loss narrows to ₹19.8 cr on strong growth

Raymond Lifestyle Q1 results: Loss narrows to ₹19.8 cr on strong growth

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,430.43 crore against Rs 1,220.12 crore in the same period a year ago, it added

q1 results, company quarter 1
Similarly, branded apparel segment revenue was Rs 370 crore in the first quarter over Rs 303 crore in the year-ago period, up 22 per cent. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd on Wednesday said it has narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 19.82 crore in the June quarter, on the back of improved performance in the branded textile and apparel segment led by volume growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 23.21 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,430.43 crore against Rs 1,220.12 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the first quarter were higher at Rs 1,499.72 crore compared to Rs 1,281.28 crore in the year-ago period.

The performance in Q1, which is seasonally the weakest quarter in the year, was mainly driven by improved performance in the branded textile and branded apparel segment led by volume growth, the company said.

Branded textile segment revenue grew by 27 per cent to Rs 716 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 565 crore in Q1 FY25, mainly on account of robust volume growth, higher wedding dates and increased consumer awareness as compared to the previous year, it added.

Similarly, branded apparel segment revenue was Rs 370 crore in the first quarter over Rs 303 crore in the year-ago period, up 22 per cent.

However, the revenue of garmenting segment declined to Rs 197 crore from Rs 252 crore in the same quarter previous year, impacted by uncertainty on account of US tariffs announcements, the company said.

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd Executive Chairman Gautam Hari Singhania said the improved quarterly performance was driven by signs of demand recovery across key lifestyle segments.

"While we remain optimistic, we are also maintaining a cautious stance due to global macroeconomic uncertainties. We are closely monitoring key developments, including the opportunities presented by the UK-India Free Trade Agreement and the challenges posed by US Tariffs," he noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trent Q1 profit up 9.5% to ₹430 cr, revenue rises 19% to ₹4,883 cr

Hero MotoCorp Q1 results: Profit jumps 65% to 1,706 cr, revenue falls 4.7%

Bajaj Auto Q1 profit up 14% as exports, EVs and premium bikes drive growth

Trent Q1 results: PAT up 8.6% at ₹424.7 cr on strong retail performance

Bhel Q1 results: Loss widens 114% to ₹455 crore as power demand dips

Topics :RaymondlifestyleQ1 results

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story