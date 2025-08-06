Raymond Lifestyle Q1 results: Loss narrows to ₹19.8 cr on strong growth

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd on Wednesday said it has narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 19.82 crore in the June quarter, on the back of improved performance in the branded textile and apparel segment led by volume growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 23.21 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,430.43 crore against Rs 1,220.12 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the first quarter were higher at Rs 1,499.72 crore compared to Rs 1,281.28 crore in the year-ago period.

The performance in Q1, which is seasonally the weakest quarter in the year, was mainly driven by improved performance in the branded textile and branded apparel segment led by volume growth, the company said. Branded textile segment revenue grew by 27 per cent to Rs 716 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 565 crore in Q1 FY25, mainly on account of robust volume growth, higher wedding dates and increased consumer awareness as compared to the previous year, it added. Similarly, branded apparel segment revenue was Rs 370 crore in the first quarter over Rs 303 crore in the year-ago period, up 22 per cent.