Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results today: Paytm, IRFC, JSW Infra, Colgate among 52 firms on July 22

Q1 results today: Paytm, IRFC, JSW Infra, Colgate among 52 firms on July 22

Q1 FY26 company results: Dixon Technologies, United Breweries, Dalmia Bharat, KEI Industries, M&M Financial Services, and Kajaria are also to release their April-June quarter earnings reports today

bombay stock exchange, BSE
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to be influenced today by a host of factors, including Q1 earnings, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, and investment trends | Image: Bloomberg
Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Payment application Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Dixon Technologies, JSW Infrastructure, and Colgate Palmolive (India) are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
 
A host of other companies expected to declare their Q1 results today include United Breweries, Dalmia Bharat, KEI Industries, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, Shyam Metalics & Energy, CreditAccess Grameen, Kajaria Ceramics, Zensar Technologies, and Blue Jet Healthcare.

Paytm Q1 results preview: Loss expected to narrow, revenue to rise

Paytm's adjusted net loss is projected to narrow significantly year-on-year to ₹126.63 crore in the June quarter, down from ₹838.9 crore a year ago, according to analysts’ estimates. Sequentially, the net loss is expected to reduce from ₹539.8 crore in Q4FY25. 
Revenue for the quarter under review is estimated to grow by 31 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,968.15 crore, compared to ₹1,501.6 crore in the same period last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue is likely to rise 2.9 per cent from ₹1,911.5 crore in Q4FY25.
 
The growth in revenue is expected to be driven by strong expansion in merchant lending—benefiting from higher take rates versus personal loans—and a gradual recovery in the user base following NPCI’s approval for onboarding.

Market close highlights from July 21

After a muted start amid global trade concerns, Indian equity benchmark indices gained ground on the back of robust Q1 results from major players such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries.
 
On July 21, the BSE Sensex closed at 82,200.34, rising 442.61 points or 0.54 per cent, while the Nifty50 ended at 25,090.7, up 122.3 points or 0.49 per cent.

Market overview for July 22

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to be influenced today by a host of factors, including Q1 earnings, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, institutional investment trends, primary market activity, and firm global cues. 
Meanwhile, growth in the output of India’s eight core infrastructure sectors remained muted in June, despite improving to a three-month high of 1.7 per cent year-on-year, up from a revised 1.2 per cent in May, according to data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Monday.
 
That said, at 7:55 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 95 points higher at 25,184, indicating a positive start for the indices.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 22

  1. Adroit Infotech Ltd
  2. Alexander Stamps And Coin Ltd
  3. Artson Ltd
  4. Aurionpro Solutions Ltd
  5. Bhagyanagar India Ltd
  6. Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
  7. Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd
  8. CreditAccess Grameen Ltd
  9. Cyient DLM Ltd
  10. Dalmia Bharat Ltd
  11. Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
  12. Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd
  13. Eco Hotels And Resorts Ltd
  14. FCS Software Solutions Ltd
  15. Goodluck India Ltd
  16. Gujarat Intrux Ltd
  17. Hawa Engineers Ltd
  18. Huhtamaki India Ltd
  19. Ideaforge Technology Ltd
  20. Infobeans Technologies Ltd
  21. Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
  22. Jindal Poly Films Ltd
  23. Jindal Hotels Ltd
  24. Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd
  25. JSW Infrastructure Ltd
  26. Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
  27. KEI Industries Ltd
  28. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd
  29. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
  30. Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd
  31. Mahanagar Gas Ltd
  32. MRP Agro Ltd
  33. NDL Ventures Ltd
  34. Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd
  35. One97 Communications Ltd
  36. Prime Securities Ltd
  37. RS Software (India) Ltd
  38. SG Finserve Ltd
  39. Shricon Industries Ltd
  40. Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd
  41. SML Isuzu Ltd
  42. Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd
  43. Swastika Investmart Ltd
  44. Schloss Bangalore Ltd
  45. United Breweries Ltd
  46. Vineet Laboratories Ltd
  47. VST Industries Ltd
  48. Vardhman Textiles Ltd
  49. Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd
  50. WSFx Global Pay Ltd
  51. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
  52. Zensar Technologies Ltd
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Uco Bank's Q1FY26 results: Profit jumps 10% to ₹607 crore, NPAs decline

Oberoi Realty's Q1FY26 results: Net profit falls 27% to ₹421 crore

Eternal Q1 FY26 result: Profit falls 90% to ₹25 crore, revenue up 70%

UltraTech Cement Q1 FY26 results: Net profit surges 49% to ₹2,226 crore

IDBI Bank Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 16.75% to ₹2,007 crore

Topics :Q1 resultsPaytmOne97 CommunicationsIRFCJSW InfrastructureColgate PalmoliveBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story