Q1 results today: Paytm, IRFC, JSW Infra, Colgate among 52 firms on July 22

Paytm Q1 results preview: Loss expected to narrow, revenue to rise
Market close highlights from July 21
Market overview for July 22
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 22
- Adroit Infotech Ltd
- Alexander Stamps And Coin Ltd
- Artson Ltd
- Aurionpro Solutions Ltd
- Bhagyanagar India Ltd
- Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
- Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd
- CreditAccess Grameen Ltd
- Cyient DLM Ltd
- Dalmia Bharat Ltd
- Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
- Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd
- Eco Hotels And Resorts Ltd
- FCS Software Solutions Ltd
- Goodluck India Ltd
- Gujarat Intrux Ltd
- Hawa Engineers Ltd
- Huhtamaki India Ltd
- Ideaforge Technology Ltd
- Infobeans Technologies Ltd
- Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
- Jindal Poly Films Ltd
- Jindal Hotels Ltd
- Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd
- JSW Infrastructure Ltd
- Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
- KEI Industries Ltd
- Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd
- Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
- Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd
- Mahanagar Gas Ltd
- MRP Agro Ltd
- NDL Ventures Ltd
- Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd
- One97 Communications Ltd
- Prime Securities Ltd
- RS Software (India) Ltd
- SG Finserve Ltd
- Shricon Industries Ltd
- Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd
- SML Isuzu Ltd
- Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd
- Swastika Investmart Ltd
- Schloss Bangalore Ltd
- United Breweries Ltd
- Vineet Laboratories Ltd
- VST Industries Ltd
- Vardhman Textiles Ltd
- Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd
- WSFx Global Pay Ltd
- Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
- Zensar Technologies Ltd
