Q1 results today: Paytm, IRFC, JSW Infra, Colgate among 52 firms on July 22

Payment application Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Dixon Technologies, JSW Infrastructure, and Colgate Palmolive (India) are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

A host of other companies expected to declare their Q1 results today include United Breweries, Dalmia Bharat, KEI Industries, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, Shyam Metalics & Energy, CreditAccess Grameen, Kajaria Ceramics, Zensar Technologies, and Blue Jet Healthcare.

Paytm Q1 results preview: Loss expected to narrow, revenue to rise

Paytm's adjusted net loss is projected to narrow significantly year-on-year to ₹126.63 crore in the June quarter, down from ₹838.9 crore a year ago, according to analysts’ estimates. Sequentially, the net loss is expected to reduce from ₹539.8 crore in Q4FY25.

ALSO READ: Paytm Q1 results preview: Will co's net loss narrow? Check date, estimates Revenue for the quarter under review is estimated to grow by 31 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,968.15 crore, compared to ₹1,501.6 crore in the same period last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue is likely to rise 2.9 per cent from ₹1,911.5 crore in Q4FY25. The growth in revenue is expected to be driven by strong expansion in merchant lending—benefiting from higher take rates versus personal loans—and a gradual recovery in the user base following NPCI’s approval for onboarding. Market close highlights from July 21 After a muted start amid global trade concerns, Indian equity benchmark indices gained ground on the back of robust Q1 results from major players such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries.

On July 21, the BSE Sensex closed at 82,200.34, rising 442.61 points or 0.54 per cent, while the Nifty50 ended at 25,090.7, up 122.3 points or 0.49 per cent. Market overview for July 22 Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to be influenced today by a host of factors, including Q1 earnings, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, institutional investment trends, primary market activity, and firm global cues. ALSO READ: Stock to Watch today, July 22: Eternal, LIC, Havells, Titan, PNB, IDBI Bank Meanwhile, growth in the output of India’s eight core infrastructure sectors remained muted in June, despite improving to a three-month high of 1.7 per cent year-on-year, up from a revised 1.2 per cent in May, according to data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Monday.