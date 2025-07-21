Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / IDBI Bank Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 16.75% to ₹2,007 crore

Operating profit increased by 13% in Q1FY26 to ₹2,354 crore as against ₹2,076 crore in Q1FY25

IDBI Bank
The net NPA ratio improved to 0.21 per cent as on June 30, 2025, as against 0.23 per cent as on June 30, 2024
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 4:14 PM IST
IDBI Bank on Monday reported a 16.75 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to ₹2,007 crore in the April–June quarter (Q1FY26). Net profit in the same quarter last year was ₹1,719 crore, according to a BSE filing by the company.
 
Sequentially, profit dropped by 2.15 per cent from ₹2,051 crore in Q4FY25.
 
Operating profit increased by 13 per cent in Q1FY26 to ₹2,354 crore as against ₹2,076 crore in Q1FY25.
 
Net interest income (NII) stood at ₹3,166 crore in Q1FY26 as against ₹3,233 crore in Q1FY25. Net interest margin (NIM) dropped by 50 basis points to 3.68 per cent in Q1FY26 as compared to 4.18 per cent in Q1FY25. 
 
The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at ₹6,384.61 crore, down from ₹7,795.42 crore a year ago. The gross NPA ratio improved to 2.93 per cent from 3.87 per cent, while net NPAs reduced to ₹447 crore from ₹454 crore.
 
The net NPA ratio improved to 0.21 per cent as on June 30, 2025, as against 0.23 per cent as on June 30, 2024.
 
Cost of deposit increased to 4.84 per cent as compared to 4.58 per cent a year ago. Cost of funds also rose to 4.98 per cent in this quarter from 4.81 per cent in Q1FY25.
 
The bank said that its return on equity (RoE) stands at 17.91 per cent, while the cost-to-income ratio stood at 48.86 per cent.
 
IDBI Bank closed ₹97.25, down ₹1.35 or 1.37 per cent at BSE on Monday.
 

Topics :IDBI BankQ1 resultsBanking Industry

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

