IDBI Bank Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 16.75% to ₹2,007 crore

IDBI Bank on Monday reported a 16.75 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to ₹2,007 crore in the April–June quarter (Q1FY26). Net profit in the same quarter last year was ₹1,719 crore, according to a BSE filing by the company.

Sequentially, profit dropped by 2.15 per cent from ₹2,051 crore in Q4FY25.

Operating profit increased by 13 per cent in Q1FY26 to ₹2,354 crore as against ₹2,076 crore in Q1FY25.