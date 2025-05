Q4 results today: BHEL, Hyundai Motor, Delhivery, Emami on May 16; see list

BHEL, Hyundai Motor, Delhivery, and Emami will be among 117 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday, May 16. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.

Reliance Infrastructure and Matrimony.com will also be releasing their quarterly and yearly performance report today.

Market overview May 16

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed around 1.5 per cent higher on Thursday , May 15. The Sensex surged 1,200.18 points or 1.48 per cent to 82,530.74, while the Nifty 50 gained 395.20 points or 1.6 per cent to 25,062.10.

As of 8:05 am on Friday, May 16, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 104 points higher at 25,183.

Market sentiment on Friday, the final trading session of the week, may be influenced by strong foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, fourth-quarter earnings, mixed global cues, and comments from US President Donald Trump on the India-US trade deal

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 16