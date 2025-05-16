Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results today: BHEL, Hyundai Motor, Delhivery, Emami on May 16; see list

Q4 FY25 company results today: Reliance Infrastructure and Matrimony.com will be among 117 companies to post earnings reports for the January-March quarter

3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 8:34 AM IST
BHEL, Hyundai Motor, Delhivery, and Emami will be among 117 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday, May 16. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
 
Reliance Infrastructure and Matrimony.com will also be releasing their quarterly and yearly performance report today.
 

Market overview May 16

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed around 1.5 per cent higher on Thursday, May 15. The Sensex surged 1,200.18 points or 1.48 per cent to 82,530.74, while the Nifty 50 gained 395.20 points or 1.6 per cent to 25,062.10.
 
As of 8:05 am on Friday, May 16, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 104 points higher at 25,183. 
Market sentiment on Friday, the final trading session of the week, may be influenced by strong foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, fourth-quarter earnings, mixed global cues, and comments from US President Donald Trump on the India-US trade deal.
 
List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 16

  1. Ador Multiproducts Ltd.
  2. Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd.
  3. Aro Granite Industries Ltd.
  4. Asian Energy Services Ltd.
  5. ASI Industries Ltd.
  6. Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd.
  7. Baid Finserv Ltd.
  8. Bharat Bijlee Ltd.
  9. Bemco Hydraulics Ltd.
  10. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
  11. BMW Industries Ltd.
  12. Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd.
  13. Centrum Capital Ltd.
  14. Chatha Foods Ltd.
  15. Colinz Laboratories Ltd.
  16. CreditAccess Grameen Limited
  17. Dai-Ichi Karkaria Limited
  18. Deco-Mica Limited
  19. Delhivery Limited
  20. Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited
  21. Dhanuka Agritech Limited
  22. Dhruva Capital Services Limited
  23. D. P. Abhushan Limited
  24. Duncan Engineering Limited
  25. EIH Associated Hotels Limited
  26. Elixir Capital Limited
  27. Emami Limited
  28. Entertainment Network (India) Limited
  29. ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited
  30. Eureka Forbes Limited
  31. Flex Foods Ltd.
  32. Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
  33. Gallops Enterprise Ltd.
  34. Gretex Corporate Services Ltd.
  35. Gautam Exim Ltd.
  36. GIC Housing Finance Ltd.
  37. GPT Infraprojects Ltd.
  38. Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.
  39. Hind Commerce Ltd.
  40. Heritage Foods Ltd.
  41. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd.
  42. Hyundai Motor India Ltd.
  43. India Glycols Ltd.
  44. Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd.
  45. Intense Technologies Ltd.
  46. IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
  47. Jhandewalas Foods Ltd.
  48. JK Agri Genetics Ltd.
  49. Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.
  50. Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd.
  51. Kahan Packaging Ltd.
  52. Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd.
  53. Kedia Construction Company Ltd.
  54. Khandwala Securities Ltd.
  55. KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd.
  56. Kkalpana Industries (India) Ltd.
  57. Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.
  58. KRBL Ltd.
  59. Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd.
  60. Kross Ltd.
  61. Le Lavoir Limited
  62. Matrimony.com Limited
  63. Mac Charles (India) Limited
  64. MPS Limited
  65. Mukand Limited
  66. National Fittings Limited
  67. Nava Limited
  68. Nesco Limited
  69. Nucleus Software Exports Limited
  70. Onward Technologies Limited
  71. Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Limited
  72. Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Limited
  73. PPAP Automotive Limited
  74. Rajesh Exports Limited
  75. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited
  76. Reliance Infrastructure Limited
  77. Repco Home Finance Limited
  78. Rolcon Engineering Company Limited
  79. Sadhna Broadcast Limited
  80. Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Limited
  81. Sammaan Capital Limited
  82. The Shipping Corporation of India Limited
  83. Span Divergent Limited
  84. SER Industries Limited
  85. SG Mart Limited
  86. Shankara Building Products Limited
  87. S H Kelkar and Company Limited
  88. Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Limited
  89. Sobhagya Mercantile Limited
  90. Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited
  91. Stellant Securities (India) Limited
  92. Sterlite Technologies Limited
  93. Sophia Traexpo Limited
  94. Sumedha Fiscal Services Limited
  95. Systematix Corporate Services Limited
  96. Tera Software Limited
  97. Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Limited
  98. Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited
  99. Thirumalai Chemicals Limited
  100. Tokyo Plast International Limited
  101. Trio Mercantile & Trading Limited
  102. TTI Enterprise Limited
  103. Unjha Formulations Limited
  104. Vivanta Industries Limited
  105. Western Carriers (India) Limited
  106. Wewin Limited
  107. Zodiac Energy Limited
     
First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:21 AM IST

