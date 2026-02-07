Associate Sponsors

GIC Re Q3 result: Profit falls 6% to ₹1,519 cr; income rises to ₹11,557 cr

Gross premium improved to Rs 10,987 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal against Rs 9,968 crore a year ago period

The Union Ministry of Finance will dilute a 6.78 per cent stake in public-sector reinsurance company General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) Re to garner around Rs 4,700 crore. GIC Re
The state-owned reinsurance company earned a net profit of Rs 1,621 crore in the October-December period of the last fiscal.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 10:32 PM IST
GIC Re on Saturday reported a 6 per cent drop in net profit to Rs 1,519 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The state-owned reinsurance company earned a net profit of Rs 1,621 crore in the October-December period of the last fiscal.

Total income of the re-insurer rose to Rs 11,557 crore in the quarter, compared to Rs 10,479 crore in the same quarter a year ago, GIC Re said in a regulatory filing.

Gross premium improved to Rs 10,987 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal against Rs 9,968 crore a year ago period.

During the quarter, the premium earned rose to Rs 9,580 crore, as against Rs 8,540 crore in the same period a year ago.

The solvency ratio increased to 3.87 from 3.52 at the end of December 2024.

Total assets of the company rose to Rs 2,03,414 crore, as against Rs 1,88,953 crore in the same period of previous year.

GIC Re is the largest reinsurer in the domestic reinsurance market and leads most of the domestic companies' treaty programmes and facultative placements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :GIC ReCompany NewsQ3 results

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 10:32 PM IST

