GIC Re Q3 result: Profit falls 6% to ₹1,519 cr; income rises to ₹11,557 cr

GIC Re on Saturday reported a 6 per cent drop in net profit to Rs 1,519 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The state-owned reinsurance company earned a net profit of Rs 1,621 crore in the October-December period of the last fiscal.

Total income of the re-insurer rose to Rs 11,557 crore in the quarter, compared to Rs 10,479 crore in the same quarter a year ago, GIC Re said in a regulatory filing.

Gross premium improved to Rs 10,987 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal against Rs 9,968 crore a year ago period.

During the quarter, the premium earned rose to Rs 9,580 crore, as against Rs 8,540 crore in the same period a year ago.