Tata Steel Q3FY26 profit jumps multifold to ₹2,688.7 cr, revenue up 6.4%

Tata Steel on Friday reported a 723.1 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,688.7 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same period last year, the company repored a profit of ₹326.64 crore. The surge in profit comes on the back of improving profit margin, which rose to 4.79 per cent in Q3FY26, from 0.55 per cent in the same quarter last year.

However, on a sequential basis, profit dipped 13.3 per cent from ₹3,101.75 crore.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter increased by 6.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹56,646.05 crore from ₹53,231.28 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue was down 2.7 per cent from ₹58.216.04 crore.

"Our global operating environment continues to be shaped by tariffs, geopolitical shifts and policy divergence. Steel markets were impacted by elevated finished steel exports from China, which at 119 million tons surpassed the 2015 peak. Against this backdrop, Tata Steel delivered a strong performance in this quarter, with India crude steel production rising 12 per cent while deliveries grew faster at 14 per cent Y-o-Y, surpassing the 6 million tons mark in a quarter for the first time," said T V Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Steel. Tata Steel's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the quarter stood at ₹8,309 crore, up 39 per cent Y-o-Y, the company said in a BSE filing. Ebitda margin was around 15 per cent, it added.