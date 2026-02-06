Q3 results: Tata Steel, Siemens, Bosch, and Shree Cement, 195 more on Feb 6

Tata Steel, Siemens, Bosch, Shree Cement, MRF, Sun TV Network, Procter & Gamble Health, BEML, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, and Kalyan Jewellers India are among 199 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Shipping Corporation of India, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, G R Infraprojects, Jubilant Pharmova, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sonata Software, GMM Pfaudler and Whirlpool of India.

ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel Q3FY26 results: Net profit falls 55% to ₹6,630 crore Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, reported a 55 per cent decline in net profit to ₹6,630 crore for the October–December 2025 quarter, primarily due to the impact of the new labour codes and a high base effect from the year-ago period.

In the corresponding quarter ended December 2024, the company had posted a profit of ₹14,760 crore, which included a net exceptional gain following the reclassification of Indus Towers from an associate to a subsidiary. Sequentially, Airtel’s net profit for the September 2025 quarter stood at ₹6,791 crore, reflecting a 2.4 per cent decline. The company said the new labour codes had a ₹257 crore impact on its quarterly results, stemming from higher provisions for gratuity and compensated absences. Market overview for February 6 Indian equity markets are set for a cautious start on Friday, with benchmark indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues ahead of the RBI’s policy announcement.

GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50’s performance, was down 0.33 per cent, or 85 points, at 7:25 am. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is scheduled to announce the interest rate decision at 10 am. According to a Business Standard poll, the repo rate and the central bank’s policy stance are expected to remain unchanged at the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. Most respondents said a rate cut would be considered only if there were significant downside risks to economic growth. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, TMPV, LIC, MRF Market movement during the session is expected to be stock-specific, with the focus on quarterly earnings. Tata Steel and Shree Cement are among the companies slated to report their December-quarter results today.