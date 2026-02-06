Associate Sponsors

Q3 results: Tata Steel, Siemens, Bosch, and Shree Cement, 195 more on Feb 6

Q3FY26 company results: Firms including MRF, Sun TV Network, Procter & Gamble Health, BEML, Crompton and Kalyan Jewellers are also to release their October-December earnings today

BSE, Stock Markets
Indian equity markets are set for a cautious start on Friday, with benchmark indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues ahead of the RBI’s policy announcement
Apexa Rai New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 8:37 AM IST
Tata Steel, Siemens, Bosch, Shree Cement, MRF, Sun TV Network, Procter & Gamble Health, BEML, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, and Kalyan Jewellers India are among 199 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).
 
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Shipping Corporation of India, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, G R Infraprojects, Jubilant Pharmova, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sonata Software, GMM Pfaudler and Whirlpool of India.

Bharti Airtel Q3 profit falls 55%

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, reported a 55 per cent decline in net profit to ₹6,630 crore for the October–December 2025 quarter, primarily due to the impact of the new labour codes and a high base effect from the year-ago period. 
In the corresponding quarter ended December 2024, the company had posted a profit of ₹14,760 crore, which included a net exceptional gain following the reclassification of Indus Towers from an associate to a subsidiary. 
Sequentially, Airtel’s net profit for the September 2025 quarter stood at ₹6,791 crore, reflecting a 2.4 per cent decline.
The company said the new labour codes had a ₹257 crore impact on its quarterly results, stemming from higher provisions for gratuity and compensated absences.

Market overview for February 6

Indian equity markets are set for a cautious start on Friday, with benchmark indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues ahead of the RBI’s policy announcement.
 
GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50’s performance, was down 0.33 per cent, or 85 points, at 7:25 am. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is scheduled to announce the interest rate decision at 10 am.
 
According to a Business Standard poll, the repo rate and the central bank’s policy stance are expected to remain unchanged at the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. Most respondents said a rate cut would be considered only if there were significant downside risks to economic growth. 
  Market movement during the session is expected to be stock-specific, with the focus on quarterly earnings. Tata Steel and Shree Cement are among the companies slated to report their December-quarter results today.
 
Asian markets extended losses on Friday, tracking weakness in US technology stocks. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 3 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down nearly 2 per cent.
 
On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 recorded its worst three-day sell-off since April last year, according to Bloomberg, amid concerns surrounding artificial intelligence. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell 1.23 per cent and 1.59 per cent, respectively.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, February 6
  1. 3B BlackBio Dx Ltd
  2. Saven Technologies Ltd
  3. Aditya Ispat Ltd
  4. Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd
  5. Aksh Optifibre Ltd
  6. Alchemist Corporation Ltd
  7. Alfa Ica India Ltd
  8. Anuh Pharma Ltd
  9. Ashiana Housing Ltd-$
  10. Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd
  11. Aveer Foods Ltd
  12. Azad India Mobility Ltd
  13. Bajaj Global Ltd
  14. Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd
  15. Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
  16. Beeyu Overseas Ltd
  17. BEML Ltd
  18. Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
  20. Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd
  21. BLS International Services Ltd
  22. Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd
  23. Bosch Ltd
  24. Brooks Laboratories Ltd
  25. Cantabil Retail India Ltd
  26. Capillary Technologies India Ltd
  27. Ceejay Finance Ltd
  28. Century Enka Ltd
  29. CESC Ltd
  30. Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd
  31. Citizen Infoline Ltd
  32. Computer Point Ltd
  33. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
  34. Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd-$
  35. DCM Nouvelle Ltd
  36. Delta Industrial Resources Ltd
  37. Prataap Snacks Ltd
  38. Diffusion Engineers Ltd
  39. Digidrive Distributors Ltd
  40. Dish TV India Ltd
  41. Divyashakti Ltd
  42. DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd
  43. Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd
  44. Ecoplast Ltd
  45. Electrosteel Castings Ltd
  46. Elin Electronics Ltd
  47. Ester Industries Ltd
  48. Ethos Ltd
  49. Everest Industries Ltd
  50. Excelsoft Technologies Ltd
  51. Fairchem Organics Ltd
  52. Finkurve Financial Services Ltd
  53. Flex Foods Ltd-$
  54. Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd
  55. Fusion Finance Ltd
  56. Ganesh Housing Ltd-$
  57. Gateway Distriparks Ltd
  58. GCM Securities Ltd
  59. Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd
  60. G. G. Dandekar Properties Ltd
  61. Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd
  62. GMM Pfaudler Ltd
  63. GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd
  64. G N A Axles Ltd
  65. Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd
  66. Gravity India Ltd-$
  67. Greaves Cotton Ltd
  68. Grindwell Norton Ltd-$
  69. G R Infraprojects Ltd
  70. GSL Securities Ltd
  71. Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd
  72. Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd
  73. HeidelbergCement India Ltd
  74. Inspirisys Solutions Ltd
  75. International Combustion India Ltd
  76. Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd
  77. Jain Marmo Industries Ltd
  78. James Warren Tea Ltd
  79. Jayant Agro Organics Ltd
  80. Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd
  81. JITF Infralogistics Ltd
  82. JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
  83. Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd
  84. Jubilant Pharmova Ltd
  85. Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd
  86. Kalpataru Ltd
  87. Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
  88. Kanel Industries Ltd
  89. Katare Spinning Mills Ltd
  90. Kotia Enterprises Ltd
  91. Kesar India Ltd
  92. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
  93. Kings Infra Ventures Ltd
  94. Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd
  95. KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd
  96. KZ Leasing & Finance Ltd
  97. LE Lavoir Ltd
  98. Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
  99. Machino Plastics Ltd
  100. Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd
  101. Mangalam Cement Ltd
  102. Max Estates Ltd
  103. Max heights Infrastucture Ltd
  104. Munoth Communication Ltd
  105. Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd
  106. Mehta Securities Ltd
  107. Mercantile Ventures Ltd
  108. Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd
  109. Mindteck (India) Ltd
  110. Miven Machine Tools Ltd
  111. MRF Ltd
  112. Munoth Financial Services Ltd
  113. Naperol Investments Ltd
  114. National Plastic Industries Ltd
  115. North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd
  116. Olympic Management & Financial Services Ltd
  117. Omaxe Ltd
  118. OM Infra Ltd
  119. Orosil Smiths India Ltd-$
  120. Pacific Industries Ltd
  121. PAE Ltd
  122. Paisalo Digital Ltd
  123. Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd
  124. Procter & Gamble Health Ltd
  125. Pearl Global Industries Ltd
  126. Phaarmasia Ltd
  127. Polylink Polymers India Ltd
  128. Porwal Auto Components Ltd
  129. Premier Ltd
  130. Priya Ltd-$
  131. Prism Johnson Ltd
  132. Punctual Trading Ltd
  133. Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd
  134. Raj Rayon Industries Ltd-$
  135. Ram Ratna Wires Ltd-$
  136. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd
  137. Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd
  138. RPSG Ventures Ltd
  139. Samsrita Labs Ltd
  140. Sanathan Textiles Ltd
  141. Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  142. Sanghvi Movers Ltd
  143. Sapphire Foods India Ltd
  144. Sasken Technologies Ltd
  145. Sastasundar Ventures Ltd
  146. Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
  147. Sharda Motor Industries Ltd
  148. Shilpa Medicare Ltd
  149. S H Kelkar and Company Ltd
  150. Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd
  151. Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd
  152. Shree Cement Ltd
  153. Shricon Industries Ltd
  154. Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
  155. Siddha Ventures Ltd
  156. Sidh Automobiles Ltd
  157. Siemens Ltd
  158. Simmonds Marshall Ltd
  159. Shelter Infra Projects Ltd-$
  160. Smart Finsec Ltd
  161. Smartlink Holdings Ltd
  162. Snowman Logistics Ltd
  163. Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd
  164. Sonata Software Ltd
  165. Sovereign Diamonds Ltd
  166. Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd
  167. Spencers Retail Ltd
  168. Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd
  169. Sreeleathers Ltd
  170. SRG Housing Finance Ltd
  171. Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd
  172. Star Cement Ltd
  173. Step Two Corporation Ltd
  174. Baazar Style Retail Ltd
  175. Sudeep Pharma Ltd
  176. Sula Vineyards Ltd
  177. Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd
  178. Sunil Healthcare Ltd
  179. Sun TV Network Ltd
  180. Swan Corp Ltd
  181. Talbros Engineering Ltd
  182. Tarsons Products Ltd
  183. Tata Steel Ltd
  184. TCI Industries Ltd
  185. Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd
  186. Thrive Future Habitats Ltd
  187. Tilak Ventures Ltd
  188. TPI India Ltd
  189. Transglobe Foods Ltd
  190. Trustwave Securities Ltd
  191. Unifinz Capital India Ltd
  192. Uniphos Enterprises Ltd
  193. Universal Cables Ltd
  194. United Van Der Horst Ltd
  195. Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
  196. Vindhya Telelinks Ltd
  197. Rekvina Laboratories Ltd
  198. Whirlpool of India Ltd
  199. Southern Gas Ltd
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 8:36 AM IST

