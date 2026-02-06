Tyre maker MRF on Friday reported a 119 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹692 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same quarter last year, profit stood at ₹315.46 crore. On a sequential basis, profit increased by 31.6 per cent from ₹525.64 crore.

The surge in profit was attributed to a jump in net profit margin to 8.46 per cent from 4.44 per cent in Q3FY25. Meanwhile, the company also stated that it has recognised a one-time cost of ₹77.2 crore due to an increase in gratuity/leave liability arising out of the implementation of new Labour codes.