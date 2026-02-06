2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 2:19 PM IST
Tyre maker MRF on Friday reported a 119 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹692 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same quarter last year, profit stood at ₹315.46 crore. On a sequential basis, profit increased by 31.6 per cent from ₹525.64 crore.
The surge in profit was attributed to a jump in net profit margin to 8.46 per cent from 4.44 per cent in Q3FY25. Meanwhile, the company also stated that it has recognised a one-time cost of ₹77.2 crore due to an increase in gratuity/leave liability arising out of the implementation of new Labour codes.
The company's revenue from operations for the quarter increased 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹8,050.43 crore from ₹7,000.82 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue rose 9.1 per cent from ₹7,378.72 crore in Q2FY26.
MRF’s revenue is also linked to automobile sales, which rose 17.6 per cent in Q3FY26, with car sales up 20.6 per cent and two-wheeler sales increasing nearly 17 per cent, according to Reuters.
MRF declares dividend in Q3
MRF also declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share, with February 13 fixed as the record date.
Shares of MRF were trading 8.6 per cent higher at ₹1,46,545 apiece at 2.10 pm on the BSE on Friday, after the results were announced.