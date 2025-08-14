Glenmark Pharma Q1FY26 profit slumps 86% to ₹47 cr, revenue down 5%

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a steep 86 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in consolidated net profit at ₹46.87 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), from ₹340.27 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations fell by 5.1 per cent to ₹3,059.33 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹3,223.30 crore in Q1 FY25.