Glenmark Pharma Q1FY26 profit slumps 86% to ₹47 cr, revenue down 5%

Revenue from operations fell by 5.1 per cent to ₹3,059.33 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹3,223.30 crore in Q1FY25

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:55 PM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a steep 86 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in consolidated net profit at ₹46.87 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), from ₹340.27 crore in the same period last year. 
 
Revenue from operations fell by 5.1 per cent to ₹3,059.33 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹3,223.30 crore in Q1 FY25.

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

