Q1 results today: LIC, HPCL, Godrej Consumer Products among 233 on Aug 7

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Biocon, Edelweiss Financial Services, Godrej Consumer Products, Bajaj Electricals, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), NBCC (India), and Titan Company are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Thursday.

A host of other companies expected to declare their Q1 results today include Emcure Pharmaceuticals, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Kalyan Jewellers India, Kalpataru Projects International, Oswal Greentech, and Sun TV Network.

Hero MotoCorp Q1 result highlights

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,706 crore for Q1 FY26, reflecting a 65.3 per cent increase from ₹1,032 crore recorded in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit rose 45.9 per cent from ₹1,168.75 crore in Q4 FY25.

Jindal Stainless Q1 result highlights Jindal Stainless on Wednesday reported a 10.2 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit (attributable to the company's owners) to ₹714.16 crore for Q1 FY26, driven by higher sales and an increase in value-added products. The company had reported a net profit of ₹648.06 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations on a consolidated basis stood at ₹10,207.14 crore in Q1 FY26, up 8.2 per cent from ₹9,429.76 crore in the corresponding period last year. On a sequential basis, revenue was nearly flat, while net profit rose 20.8 per cent. The company also reported an 8.3 per cent Y-o-Y increase in sales during the quarter. Market closing highlights from August 6 Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 closed lower on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.50 per cent. The central bank also retained its GDP growth forecast for FY26 at 6.5 per cent, despite rising global trade concerns.

Following the policy announcement, the Sensex ended 0.21 per cent or 166.26 points lower at 80,543.99, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped 0.31 per cent or 75.35 points to 24,574.20. Broader indices also declined, with the Nifty Midcap 100 closing 0.80 per cent lower, while the SmallCap index managed to end 1.13 per cent higher. Market overview for August 7 Indian benchmark indices are set for a weak opening on Thursday after former US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports, citing the country's continued purchases of Russian crude. At 7:38 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 60 points at 24,573, pointing to a negative start for domestic markets.

Asian markets traded mixed after Trump also vowed to impose a 100 per cent tariff on chip and semiconductor imports, exempting companies that manufacture within the US. Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on August 7 1. 3M India Ltd 2. Aarnav Fashions Ltd1 3. Abhishek Finlease Ltd 4. Aditya Spinners Ltd 5. Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd 6. Akshar Spintex Ltd 7. Alfred Herbert India Ltd 8. Alicon Castalloy Ltd 9. Alka India Ltd 10. Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd 11. Anupam Finserv Ltd 12. Apollo Finvest India Ltd

13. Apollo Pipes Ltd 14. Apollo Tyres Ltd 15. ArisInfra Solutions Limited 16. Aryaman Financial Services Ltd 17. Asarfi Hospital Ltd 18. Ashish Polyplast Ltd 19. Atul Auto Ltd 20. AuSom Enterprise Ltd 21. Austin Engineering Company Ltd 22. Axis Solutions Ltd 23. Azad India Mobility Ltd 24. Baid Finserv Ltd 25. Bajaj Electricals Ltd 26. Balaji Telefilms Ltd 27. Balu Forge Industries Ltd 28. Banas Finance Ltd 29. BCC Fuba India Ltd 30. B.C. Power Controls Ltd 31. Beeyu Overseas Ltd 32. Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd 33. Beryl Drugs Ltd 34. Beryl Securities Ltd 35. Best Agrolife Ltd

36. Biocon Ltd 37. Birla Cable Ltd 38. Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd 39. Birlasoft Ltd 40. The Byke Hospitality Ltd 41. Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd 42. Carborundum Universal Ltd 43. Century Plyboards (India) Ltd 44. Chowgule Steamships Ltd 45. Classic Electricals Ltd 46. CL Educate Ltd 47. CNI Research Ltd 48. Compucom Software Ltd 49. Contil India Ltd 50. Crane Infrastructure Ltd 51. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd 52. Cummins India Ltd 53. Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd 54. Data Patterns (India) Ltd 55. DCX Systems Ltd 56. Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd 57. DIVGI TORQTRANSFER SYSTEMS Ltd 58. D-Link (India) Ltd 59. DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd

60. Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd 61. Easun Capital Markets Ltd 62. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd 63. Elin Electronics Ltd 64. Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd 65. Enterprise International Ltd 66. Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd 67. Expo Gas Containers Ltd 68. Eyantra Ventures Ltd 69. FDC Ltd 70. Genpharmasec Ltd 71. General Insurance Corporation of India 72. Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd 73. Glance Finance Ltd 74. GMM Pfaudler Ltd 75. Godavari Biorefineries Ltd 76. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 77. Goodricke Group Ltd 78. Greenlam Industries Ltd 79. Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd 80. GTL Infrastructure Ltd 81. GTT Data Solutions Ltd

82. Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd 83. Hindustan Construction Company Ltd 84. Hind Commerce Ltd 85. Hikal Ltd 86. Hindustan Appliances Ltd 87. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd 88. India Finsec Ltd 89. Igarashi Motors India Ltd 90. India Glycols Ltd 91. India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd 92. Indigo Paints Ltd 93. IEL Ltd 94. Innova Captab Ltd 95. Interarch Building Solutions Ltd 96. IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd 97. India Pesticides Ltd 98. Jain Marmo Industries Ltd 99. Jash Engineering Ltd 100. Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd 101. Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd 102. Khoobsurat Ltd 103. Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd 104. Kilburn Engineering Ltd

105. K M Sugar Mills Ltd 106. Kalpataru Projects International Ltd 107. KPT Industries Ltd 108. KRBL Ltd 109. Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd 110. KSB Ltd 111. Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd 112. Leel Electricals Ltd 113. Lesha Industries Ltd 114. LGB Forge Ltd 115. Life Insurance Corporation of India 116. Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd 117. Linde India Ltd 118. Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd 119. Meyer Apparel Ltd 120. Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd 121. Global Health Ltd (MEDANTA) 122. Metro Brands Ltd 123. Metropolis Healthcare Ltd 124. Max Financial Services Ltd 125. Mindteck (India) Ltd 126. Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd 127. Mkventures Capital Ltd

128. MMTC Ltd 129. Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd 130. Modella Woollens Ltd 131. Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd 132. National Aluminium Company Ltd 133. Navneet Education Ltd 134. NBCC (India) Ltd 135. North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd 136. Nettlinx Ltd 137. Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd 138. Nirbhay Colours India Ltd 139. NLC India Ltd 140. NOCIL Ltd 141. NRB Bearings Ltd 142. Northern Spirits Ltd 143. Oil Country Tubular Ltd 144. Olympic Management & Financial Services Ltd 145. Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd 146. Orient Ceratech Ltd 147. Osiajee Texfab Ltd 148. Oswal Agro Mills Ltd 149. Oswal Greentech Ltd

150. Pacific Industries Ltd 151. Page Industries Ltd 152. Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd 153. Panafic Industrials Ltd 154. Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd 155. Pearl Global Industries Ltd 156. Photon Capital Advisors Ltd 157. Pitti Engineering Ltd 158. PMC Fincorp Ltd 159. Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd 160. Polymechplast Machines Ltd 161. Prism Johnson Ltd 162. PTC India Ltd 163. Pyramid Technoplast Ltd 164. Quick Heal Technologies Ltd 165. The Ramco Cements Ltd 166. Ram Ratna Wires Ltd 167. Rapicut Carbides Ltd 168. RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd 169. Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd 170. Repco Home Finance Ltd 171. Rotographics (India) Ltd

172. Ritesh International Ltd 173. Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd 174. Ravinder Heights Ltd 175. Sai Life Sciences Ltd 176. Sanathan Textiles Ltd 177. Sandhar Technologies Ltd 178. SAR Auto Products Ltd 179. Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd 180. Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd 181. Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd 182. Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd 183. Shilp Gravures Ltd 184. Shiva Mills Ltd 185. Shiva Texyarn Ltd 186. Shree Narmada Aluminium Industries Ltd 187. Shelter Infra Projects Ltd 188. Sita Enterprises Ltd 189. SJ Corporation Ltd 190. Solar Industries India Ltd 191. Savita Oil Technologies Ltd 192. Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd 193. Sri Chakra Cement Ltd

194. Sterling Tools Ltd 195. Subros Ltd 196. Sumeru Industries Ltd 197. Suncity Synthetics Ltd 198. Sunil Agro Foods Ltd 199. Sun TV Network Ltd 200. Surana Telecom and Power Ltd 201. Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd 202. Swati Projects Ltd 203. TAI Industries Ltd 204. Talbros Automotive Components Ltd 205. Talbros Engineering Ltd 206. Tatia Global Vennture Ltd 207. Terraform Magnum Ltd 208. Terraform Realstate Ltd 209. Titan Company Ltd 210. Transgene Biotek Ltd 211. Tracxn Technologies Ltd 212. Transchem Ltd 213. Transindia Real Estate Ltd 214. Trescon Ltd 215. T T Ltd 216. Tulsi Extrusions Ltd 217. TV Vision Ltd