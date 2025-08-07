Q1 results today: LIC, HPCL, Godrej Consumer Products among 233 on Aug 7

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Biocon, Edelweiss Financial Services, Godrej Consumer Products, Bajaj Electricals, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), NBCC (India), and Titan Company are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Thursday.
A host of other companies expected to declare their Q1 results today include Emcure Pharmaceuticals, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Kalyan Jewellers India, Kalpataru Projects International, Oswal Greentech, and Sun TV Network.
Hero MotoCorp Q1 result highlights
Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,706 crore for Q1 FY26, reflecting a 65.3 per cent increase from ₹1,032 crore recorded in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit rose 45.9 per cent from ₹1,168.75 crore in Q4 FY25.
The company attributed this growth to strong demand in the entry and deluxe motorcycle categories, as well as the 125cc scooter segment.
However, revenue from operations declined 4.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹9,728 crore from ₹10,210.79 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. On a sequential basis, revenue dipped 2.4 per cent from ₹9,969.81 crore.
The two-wheeler major sold a total of 1.37 million motorcycles and scooters in Q1 FY26, according to a filing with the BSE.
Jindal Stainless Q1 result highlights
Jindal Stainless on Wednesday reported a 10.2 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit (attributable to the company’s owners) to ₹714.16 crore for Q1 FY26, driven by higher sales and an increase in value-added products. The company had reported a net profit of ₹648.06 crore in Q1 FY25.
Revenue from operations on a consolidated basis stood at ₹10,207.14 crore in Q1 FY26, up 8.2 per cent from ₹9,429.76 crore in the corresponding period last year. On a sequential basis, revenue was nearly flat, while net profit rose 20.8 per cent. The company also reported an 8.3 per cent Y-o-Y increase in sales during the quarter.
Market closing highlights from August 6
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 closed lower on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.50 per cent. The central bank also retained its GDP growth forecast for FY26 at 6.5 per cent, despite rising global trade concerns.
Following the policy announcement, the Sensex ended 0.21 per cent or 166.26 points lower at 80,543.99, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped 0.31 per cent or 75.35 points to 24,574.20. Broader indices also declined, with the Nifty Midcap 100 closing 0.80 per cent lower, while the SmallCap index managed to end 1.13 per cent higher.
Market overview for August 7
Indian benchmark indices are set for a weak opening on Thursday after former US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports, citing the country’s continued purchases of Russian crude.
At 7:38 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 60 points at 24,573, pointing to a negative start for domestic markets.
Asian markets traded mixed after Trump also vowed to impose a 100 per cent tariff on chip and semiconductor imports, exempting companies that manufacture within the US.
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on August 7
