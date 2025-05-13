Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / GSK Pharma Q4 profit rises 35% to ₹263 crore on strong brand growth

GSK Pharma Q4 profit rises 35% to ₹263 crore on strong brand growth

GSK Pharma reports 35 per cent YoY rise in Q4FY25 profit led by gains in general medicines and vaccines; oncology launches including Zejula and Jemperli on track

gsk pharma
GSK Pharma said that flagship brands within its general medicines portfolio — including Augmentin, Calpol, Ceftum and T-Bact — strengthened their market positions with share gains.
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 7:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday announced a 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4FY25) to ₹262.87 crore, up from ₹194.48 crore in the same period last year. The company’s revenue from operations rose 4.8 per cent YoY to ₹974.37 crore, from ₹929.80 crore in Q4FY24. The performance is attributed to strong growth across key product portfolios.
 
Sequentially, the company’s net profit declined 14.3 per cent, while revenue rose 2.6 per cent from ₹229.88 crore and ₹949.42 crore, respectively, reported in Q3FY25.
 
GSK Pharma said that flagship brands within its general medicines portfolio — including Augmentin, Calpol, Ceftum and T-Bact — strengthened their market positions with share gains.
 
Bhushan Ashikar, Managing Director, GSK Pharma, said the company’s diversified portfolio of general medicines, specialty products and vaccines had shown improved growth due to sustained innovation, enhanced healthcare professional (HCP) engagement and rapid digital acceleration.
 
“This has enhanced reach, expanded coverage, and provided a seamless omnichannel experience for our customers,” he added.
 
Ashikar stated that the company will continue to focus on its innovative portfolio through the launch of oncology assets in the financial year (FY) 2025–26.

Also Read

GSK Pharma surges 10%, stock hits all-time high; Buy, sell or hold?

Trend turns favourable for GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, key levels to track

US FDA approves GSK's 'Blujepa' for treating UTIs in women and girls

GSK Pharma hits 3-month high in weak market; surges 31% in 7 days

Rs 15 cr penthouses: All 298 Trump Tower Gurugram apartments sold on day 1

 
“The company is on track to launch Zejula (niraparib), a PARP inhibitor for ovarian cancer, and Jemperli (dostarlimab), an immunotherapy approved for the second-line treatment of endometrial cancer,” GSK Pharma said in a public statement.
 
In the vaccines segment, the company maintained its leadership within the private market, with its paediatric vaccines portfolio — including Boostrix, Varilrix and Havrix — despite inclusion in the National Immunisation Programme (NIP) and rising competition.
 
“Shingrix is experiencing increased adoption, driven by heightened awareness and our efforts to develop the adult vaccination ecosystem in the country,” the company said.
 
On Tuesday, GSK Pharma’s stock rose 2.49 per cent, ending the day’s trade at ₹2,789 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Motors Q4FY25 profit drops 51%, flags challenges amid tariff war

Aditya Birla Capital Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 6% to ₹865 crore

Bharti Airtel Q4 profit jumps multifold to ₹11,022 cr, revenue up 27%

Tata Motors Q4 results: Net profit declines 51% to ₹8,556 cr, income flat

NIIT Q4 results: Net profit up 18% to ₹13 crore, revenue up 16%

Topics :GSK PharmaQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story