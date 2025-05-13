GSK Pharma Q4 profit rises 35% to ₹263 crore on strong brand growth

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday announced a 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4FY25) to ₹262.87 crore, up from ₹194.48 crore in the same period last year. The company’s revenue from operations rose 4.8 per cent YoY to ₹974.37 crore, from ₹929.80 crore in Q4FY24. The performance is attributed to strong growth across key product portfolios.

Sequentially, the company’s net profit declined 14.3 per cent, while revenue rose 2.6 per cent from ₹229.88 crore and ₹949.42 crore, respectively, reported in Q3FY25.

GSK Pharma said that flagship brands within its general medicines portfolio — including Augmentin, Calpol, Ceftum and T-Bact — strengthened their market positions with share gains.

Bhushan Ashikar, Managing Director, GSK Pharma, said the company’s diversified portfolio of general medicines, specialty products and vaccines had shown improved growth due to sustained innovation, enhanced healthcare professional (HCP) engagement and rapid digital acceleration.

“This has enhanced reach, expanded coverage, and provided a seamless omnichannel experience for our customers,” he added.

Ashikar stated that the company will continue to focus on its innovative portfolio through the launch of oncology assets in the financial year (FY) 2025–26.

“The company is on track to launch Zejula (niraparib), a PARP inhibitor for ovarian cancer, and Jemperli (dostarlimab), an immunotherapy approved for the second-line treatment of endometrial cancer,” GSK Pharma said in a public statement.

In the vaccines segment, the company maintained its leadership within the private market, with its paediatric vaccines portfolio — including Boostrix, Varilrix and Havrix — despite inclusion in the National Immunisation Programme (NIP) and rising competition.

“Shingrix is experiencing increased adoption, driven by heightened awareness and our efforts to develop the adult vaccination ecosystem in the country,” the company said.

On Tuesday, GSK Pharma’s stock rose 2.49 per cent, ending the day’s trade at ₹2,789 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).