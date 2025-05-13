Tata Motors Q4FY25 profit drops 51%, flags challenges amid tariff war

Automobile major Tata Motors (TML) posted a 51 per cent drop in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 31 March to Rs 8,470 crore, due to a deferred tax asset of nearly Rs 9,000 crore in the same quarter last fiscal and an exceptional item of Rs 566 crore during the quarter. Revenue rose just 0.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,18,927 crore for Q4FY25.

EBITDA for Q4FY25 declined 4.1 per cent to Rs 16,700 crore, while profit before tax (PBT) and exceptional items rose by Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 12,100 crore. Group CFO P B Balaji said the drop in Q4 PAT was due to the absence of last year’s deferred tax gain, even as PBT improved. On a consolidated basis, the automotive business is now debt-free, leading to reduced interest costs.

The Rs 566 crore exceptional item included Rs 230 crore towards employee separation cost and Rs 111 crore provision for the employee pension scheme. Balaji explained that the company has been working with the EPFO to surrender its pension trust since 2019. This has now concluded, and the EPFO will absorb the trust’s funds by June 2025. TML has made provisions accordingly.

TML beat Bloomberg analysts’ estimates for PAT, though revenue fell marginally short. The stock declined 1.76 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share, subject to shareholder approval.

Tata Motors welcomed the US–UK FTA, noting that while details are awaited, the move is directionally positive. “A 10 per cent tariff is higher than the earlier 2.5 per cent duty (JLR was paying when shipping to the US). We are putting in a plan for cost at JLR and will maintain a heightened vigil on costs and cash. We will begin to see the benefits of the tariffs in coming quarters,” Balaji said.

Balaji said the India–UK FTA also augurs well for JLR. While the Range Rover assembled in India as CKD will remain unaffected, future imports may benefit.

Tariffs and geopolitical tensions are making the operating environment uncertain, the company said. However, the global premium luxury segment and the Indian market are expected to remain relatively resilient.

For the full year, TML reported record revenue of Rs 4,36,821 crore, up from Rs 4,31,212 crore in the previous year. EBITDA stood at Rs 57,600 crore, and PBT before exceptional items was a record Rs 34,300 crore, up Rs 5,000 crore year-on-year. Net profit for FY25, however, declined 11.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 27,830 crore.

Following the NCLT approval in May for the merger of Tata Motors Finance, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary, with Tata Capital, the company de-recognised total assets of Rs 37,627 crore and liabilities of Rs 31,982 crore. TML said the excess consideration received in the form of Tata Capital equity shares — Rs 4,975 crore — has been recorded as a gain on sale of discontinued operations in the consolidated results.

The TML group turned net auto cash positive in FY25 with a net cash balance of Rs 1,000 crore. “Lower depreciation and amortisation at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), better Commercial Vehicle (CV) profitability, and savings in interest cost were partially offset by lower volumes and operating leverage,” the company said.

JLR reported Q4 revenue of £7.7 billion, down 1.7 per cent, while FY25 revenue was flat at £29 billion. This marked JLR’s tenth consecutive profitable quarter. It posted £1.5 billion in free cash flows and turned net cash positive. The Jaguar Type 00 is being globally unveiled in phases and is expected in Mumbai soon, with over 32,000 expressions of interest. The Range Rover Electric programme continues, with winter testing in Arjeplog, Sweden. The waiting list now exceeds 61,000 units. JLR will invest £18 billion over five years, funded by operational cash flows.

CV volumes declined 4.8 per cent in Q4, though exports rose 29.4 per cent. CV business revenue fell 0.5 per cent, while PBT before exceptional items rose by Rs 89 crore to Rs 2,073 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 12.2 per cent, up 20 bps year-on-year. “Looking ahead, with most macroeconomic indicators on track, improved fleet utilisation and stable sentiment index, we anticipate sustained growth despite global headwinds,” TML said. The company has launched pilot runs of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks — 16 vehicles across key freight corridors.

Passenger Vehicle (PV) revenues dropped 13 per cent in Q4 to Rs 12,500 crore, and PBT before exceptional items declined Rs 144 crore to Rs 389 crore. TML held a 13.2 per cent Vahan registration market share in FY25 and retained EV leadership with a 55.4 per cent share despite rising competition. EVs made up 11 per cent of PV sales, while CNG accounted for 25 per cent. SUVs, CNG and EVs will remain key growth drivers, the company said. While fleet sales declined, TML aims to drive private segment growth with new Harrier and Sierra EV launches.