HAL Q3FY26 results: Profit rises nearly 30% on higher order deliveries

Ahead of the numbers, some analysts said ‌improved order execution and easing supply chain issues were likely to aid ​the ‌company's earnings

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, HAL
Bengaluru-based HAL manufactures the Tejas light combat aircraft used by the Indian airforce as well as ​helicopters and aircraft engines | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 2:23 PM IST
Indian warplane maker Hindustan Aeronautics reported a nearly 30 per cent rise in ​third-quarter profit on Thursday, supported by ​higher deliveries on previously won orders.

Shares of ‌HAL, as the company is popularly known, turned positive to trade 0.4 per cent higher. They were down 1.1 per cent before the results.  India has stepped up efforts to upgrade everything from arms to defence aircraft, with a focus on boosting local production. HAL is one of the key beneficiaries of those efforts, ‌winning new defence orders from the government, while also expanding commercial aircraft maintenance ventures with the likes of Airbus and Safran.  Bengaluru-based HAL manufactures the Tejas light combat aircraft used by the Indian airforce as well as ​helicopters and aircraft engines. Ahead of the numbers, some analysts said ‌improved order execution and easing supply chain issues were likely to aid ​the ‌company's earnings.

HAL posted a profit of ₹1,867 crore ($206.1 million), up from ₹1,466 crore the year before.

Quarterly revenue rose 10.7 per cent ‌to ₹7,699 crore.

The company's ​share of profit from joint ventures more than doubled to ₹12.78 crore.

 

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 2:14 PM IST

