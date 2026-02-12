Q3 results today: Coal India, ONGC, HUL, and HAL among more than 500 firms

Coal India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) are among more than 500 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26) on Thursday.

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Biocon, Lupin, Petronet LNG, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. (MTNL), Crisil, Indraprastha Gas, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, and Engineers India.

Ashok Leyland Q3 results

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland reported a 5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY26 at ₹862 crore, compared with ₹820 crore in the year-ago period. The profit figure factors in a one-time charge of ₹331 crore towards the new Labour Codes.

Revenue for the Hinduja Group’s Indian flagship climbed 22 per cent year-on-year to ₹12,702 crore from ₹10,375 crore in Q3FY25. On a standalone basis, the company posted its highest-ever third-quarter numbers in terms of net profit, revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda). Standalone net profit for Q3 stood at ₹796 crore, up 4 per cent over the corresponding quarter last year. Standalone revenue rose 22 per cent to ₹11,534 crore, compared with ₹9,479 crore in Q3FY25. Mahindra Q3 results Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) recorded a 47 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for Q3FY26 at ₹4,675 crore, driven by its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹52,100 crore, up 26 per cent. Excluding the impact of the New Labour Codes, amounting to around ₹565 crore, net profit rose 54 per cent, the company said.

Except for the tractors segment, where market share declined by 20 basis points (bps), M&M gained market share across segments. SUV market share rose 90 bps, while light commercial vehicles (LCVs) saw a 10 bps increase. In electric three-wheelers, M&M retained leadership with a 38.6 per cent market share. Among group entities, M&M Financial Services reported a 97 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT). Tech Mahindra posted earnings before interest and taxes (Ebita) margin of 13.1 per cent. Q3FY26 marked the first profitable quarter for Mahindra Logistics after 11 quarters, while Mahindra Lifespaces delivered a fivefold increase in PAT.

Market overview for February 12 Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are expected to open flat on Thursday amid mixed global cues. At around 6:45 am, GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,998, up 25.50 points or 0.10 per cent. Asian markets were trading higher, led by Japan's Nikkei 225, which surged past the 58,000 mark for the first time as its post-election rally gathered pace. In the US, major indices ended modestly lower on Wednesday. The S&P 500 closed flat, the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.16 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.13 per cent.