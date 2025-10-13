Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / HCLTech Q2 result: Net profit flat at ₹4,235 cr, dividend declared

HCLTech Q2 result: Net profit flat at ₹4,235 cr, dividend declared

HCLTech's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹31,942 crore, up 10.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹28,862 crore, and 5.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from ₹30,349 crore

Oct 13 2025
HCLTech, a leading Indian information technology (IT) company, on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,235 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26), unchanged from the profit in Q2 FY25. However, on a sequential basis, profit jumped 10.2 per cent from ₹3,843 crore.
 
The tech major's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at  ₹31,942 crore, up 10.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹28,862 crore, and 5.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from ₹30,349 crore. It reported a 4.6 per cent Y-o-Y increase in constant currency revenue.
 
“A standout quarter on every front — marked by strong execution, growing demand for our AI-powered solutions, and Advanced AI revenue exceeding $100M this quarter. Our revenue grew 2.4 per cent sequentially in constant currency with a strong recovery of operating margin to 17.5 per cent. For the first time, our new bookings surpassed $2.5 billion, without reliance on any mega-deal. We added 3,489 people to our employee base while continuing to increase our revenue per employee 1.8 per cent YoY aligned with our AI growth strategy," said CVijayakumar, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of HCLTech.

Oct 13 2025

