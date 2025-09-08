Monday, September 08, 2025 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HCLTech names ex-G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant as independent director for 5 yrs

Amitabh Kant will serve as HCLTech independent director from Sept 2025 to Sept 2030; company says he has no ties with its directors and is not barred by Sebi or other authorities

Amitabh Kant (Photo: Business Standard/Priyanka)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

HCL Technologies has announced the appointment of former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant as a non-executive independent director on its board. His term will be for five years, starting September 8, 2025, to September 7, 2030, the company said in a filing on Monday.
 
"The said appointment has been recommended by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee," the company said in an exchange filing.
 
The appointment will also require shareholder approval, which will be sought through a postal ballot, the company said.
 
HCLTech clarified that Kant is not related to any of the company’s directors and is not barred by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) or any other authority from holding office.
 
 
Kant, 69, stepped down as India’s G20 Sherpa on June 16, 2025. In a LinkedIn post, he wrote, "After 45 years of dedicated service to the government, I have decided to embrace new opportunities and begin a new chapter."   

Amitabh Kant: A career of reforms and innovation

 
Amitabh Kant has held several key roles in policy-making and governance. He became G20 Sherpa in 2022 and played a key role during India’s G20 presidency in 2023.
 
Earlier in his career, he served in Kerala, where he led urban renewal efforts and spearheaded the 'God’s own country' tourism campaign. At the Ministry of Tourism, he launched the globally recognised "Incredible India" campaign, which boosted tourism and job creation.
 
As CEO of NITI Aayog, Kant drove programmes such as the Aspirational Districts Programme, the Atal Innovation Mission, and policy initiatives on digital infrastructure, green hydrogen, and advanced chemistry cells.
 
Before that, as Secretary of the Department for Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), he led reforms like ease of doing business, Make in India, and Startup India, which helped India jump 79 places in the World Bank’s ease of doing business rankings.

