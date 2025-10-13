Q2 results today: HCL Tech, Anand Rathi Wealth, Just Dial on Oct 13

HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, SG Finserve, and Just Dial are scheduled to announce their earnings reports for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Monday.

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q2 results today include Ind Bank Housing, GG Automotive Gears, GG Engineering, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Lotus Chocolate Company, Gujarat Hotels, and Unistar Multimedia.

Waaree Renewable Q2 result highlights

Waaree Renewable Technologies on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹116.34 crore for the September quarter, more than double the ₹53.51 crore recorded in the same quarter ended September 30, 2024, driven by higher revenues, reported PTI.

The September quarter marked Waaree’s highest-ever quarterly revenue and net profit (PAT), propelled by robust execution, strong sectoral tailwinds, and continued expansion into new energy verticals, including Battery Energy Storage Systems and data centres. ALSO READ: Waaree Renewable Q2FY26 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹116 cr The company’s revenue for the quarter rose to ₹774.78 crore, up 47.73 per cent from ₹524.47 crore in Q2 FY25. Market overview for October 13 Benchmark Indian equity indices are poised to start the week’s first trading session on a weaker note, pressured by soft global cues. GIFT Nifty futures also suggested a lower opening for the benchmarks. As of 7:45 am, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading lower by 98 points at 25,313 levels.

ALSO READ: Stocks to watch today, Oct 13: HCLTech, Tata Capital, DMart, Axis Bank, HCC Globally, investors are focused on China’s export and import data. Domestically, D-Street participants are awaiting India’s inflation data for September 2025. Markets across the Asia-Pacific region were in the red on Monday, following renewed trade tensions between China and the United States. Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on October 13 1. Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd 2. Den Networks Ltd 3. FGP Ltd 4. Ganon Products Ltd 5. GG Automotive Gears Ltd