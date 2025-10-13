Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q2 results today: HCL Tech, Anand Rathi Wealth, Just Dial on Oct 13

Q2 results today: HCL Tech, Anand Rathi Wealth, Just Dial on Oct 13

Q2 FY26 company results: SG Finserve, Lotus Chocolate Company, Gujarat Hotels, and Ind Bank Housing are also to release their July-September quarter earnings reports today

Benchmark Indian equity indices are poised to start the week’s first trading session on a weaker note, pressured by soft global cues.
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 8:42 AM IST
HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, SG Finserve, and Just Dial are scheduled to announce their earnings reports for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Monday.
 
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q2 results today include Ind Bank Housing, GG Automotive Gears, GG Engineering, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Lotus Chocolate Company, Gujarat Hotels, and Unistar Multimedia.
 

Waaree Renewable Q2 result highlights

 
Waaree Renewable Technologies on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹116.34 crore for the September quarter, more than double the ₹53.51 crore recorded in the same quarter ended September 30, 2024, driven by higher revenues, reported PTI.
 
The September quarter marked Waaree’s highest-ever quarterly revenue and net profit (PAT), propelled by robust execution, strong sectoral tailwinds, and continued expansion into new energy verticals, including Battery Energy Storage Systems and data centres.
 
The company’s revenue for the quarter rose to ₹774.78 crore, up 47.73 per cent from ₹524.47 crore in Q2 FY25. 
 

Market overview for October 13

 
Benchmark Indian equity indices are poised to start the week’s first trading session on a weaker note, pressured by soft global cues. GIFT Nifty futures also suggested a lower opening for the benchmarks.  As of 7:45 am, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading lower by 98 points at 25,313 levels. 
   
Globally, investors are focused on China’s export and import data. Domestically, D-Street participants are awaiting India’s inflation data for September 2025. Markets across the Asia-Pacific region were in the red on Monday, following renewed trade tensions between China and the United States.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

 

List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on October 13

 
1. Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd
2. Den Networks Ltd
3. FGP Ltd
4. Ganon Products Ltd
5. GG Automotive Gears Ltd
6. GG Engineering Ltd
7. Gujarat Hotels Ltd
8. HCL Technologies Ltd
9. Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd
10. Ind Bank Housing Ltd
11. Indo Thai Securities Ltd
12. Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd
13. Just Dial Ltd
14. Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd
15. PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd
16. SG Finserve Ltd
17. Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd
18. Tokyo Finance Ltd
19. Teamo Productions HQ Ltd
20. Unistar Multimedia Ltd

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

