HCLTech CEO Vijayakumar earns $10.85 mn in FY25; tops TCS, Infosys heads

HCLTech CEO Vijayakumar earns $10.85 mn in FY25; tops TCS, Infosys heads

The company's board has also approved an over 71 per cent increase in his current remuneration to $18.6 million

C Vijayakumar, CEO & MD, HCLTech

C Vijayakumar, CEO & MD, HCLTech

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 6:13 AM IST

HCLTech CEO C Vijayakumar earned $10.85 million (about ₹94.6 crore) in the financial year 2024-25, making him one of the highest-paid executives in the Indian IT sector and surpassing the earnings of chiefs at larger rivals TCS and Infosys.

The company's board has also approved an over 71 per cent increase in his current remuneration to $18.6 million (about ₹154 crore) for the next financial year, according to the company's annual report.

Vijayakumar's FY25 compensation places him ahead of his peers at India's top two IT firms.

For the same period, TCS CEO K Krithivasan's remuneration was ₹26.52 crore, while Infosys CEO Salil Parekh earned Rs 80.62 crore. Vijayakumar's earnings also topped those of Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia ($6.2 million or about Rs 53.64 crore) and Tech Mahindra CEO Mohit Joshi (₹53.9 crore).

 

According to HCLTech's annual report, Vijayakumar's total remuneration in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, comprised a base salary of $1.96 million and a performance-linked bonus of $1.73 million.

The largest portion of his earnings came from long-term incentives, with exercised Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) valued at $6.96 million. An additional $0.20 million was provided in benefits and perquisites.

Vijayakumar, who took over as the CEO in 2016, is based in the US and draws his remuneration from HCL America Inc., the firm's wholly-owned US subsidiary.

"Under C. Vijayakumar's leadership, HCLTech's market capitalisation has increased from ₹1,15,000 crore on March 31, 2016, to ₹4,32,000 crore on March 31, 2025, reflecting a growth of 3.8 times since FY16. Over the same period, the market capitalisation of the other four leading Indian listed IT services firms among the top five has grown by approximately 2.5 times," the company said.

The company's board has approved a revised remuneration package for Vijayakumar, effective April 1, 2025. The proposed annual salary is set at $18.6 million, marking a 71 per cent increase from his FY25 earnings.

The proposed structure significantly increases both fixed and performance-linked components.

"The revised compensation acknowledges C Vijayakumar's successful and long-tenured leadership as CEO, recognising his significant contributions to the company's growth and sustained performance over the years," the report said.

HCL Technologies posted a 9.7 per cent drop to ₹3,843 crore in consolidated net profit for the June quarter, hurt by higher expenses and one-time impact of a client bankruptcy, but raised the lower end of revenue growth outlook for the full fiscal to 3-5 per cent (from 2-5 per cent earlier) on booking expectations in coming quarters.

Shares of HCLTech settled 0.98 per cent lower at ₹1,452.95 apiece on the BSE on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : HCL Tech HCL Technologies TCS Infosys

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 6:12 AM IST

