Waaree Renewable Q2FY26 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹116 cr

Waaree Renewable Technologies' consolidated net profit in September quarter more than doubled to ₹116.34 crore on the back of higher revenues.

The company had logged a consolidated net profit of ₹53.51 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a BSE filing said.

According to a company statement, the company recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue and PAT (net profit), driven by robust execution, strong sectoral tailwinds, and continued expansion into new energy verticals including Battery Energy Storage Systems and data centres.

The revenue stood at ₹774.78 crore as against ₹524.47 crore in Q2 FY25, delivering a growth of 47.73 per cent.