Pfizer Q4 net profit jumps 85% to ₹331 crore; revenue rises 8.3%

Pfizer Ltd reported an 85 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, reaching ₹330.94 crore, driven by an exceptional gain from the completion of an asset sale and transfer.

In comparison, the company had recorded a net profit of ₹178.86 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, according to its regulatory filing.

Total expenses in Q4FY25 rose marginally to ₹383.5 crore, up from ₹377.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.