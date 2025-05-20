Karur Vysya Bank Q4 net profit up 13% to Rs 513 crore on strong growth

Tamil Nadu-based Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) has posted a 12.5 per cent rise in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25 to Rs 513 crore from Rs 456 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This was the bank’s highest quarterly profit for the fourth quarter, continuing its strong performance, guided by its three key metrics — growth, profitability and asset quality, it said.
Additionally, the pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) for the quarter saw an increase of 17.6 per cent to Rs 835 crore, as compared to Rs 710 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, excluding a one-off item valued at Rs 157 crore.
Net interest income also rose by 9.11 per cent to Rs 1,089 crore, as against Rs 998 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Though the net interest margin declined to 4.05 per cent from 4.20 per cent, the overall performance remains strong, supported by an improved yield on advances of 10.21 per cent, up by 11 basis points (bps). For the entire financial year, the bank has made its highest-ever net profit of Rs 1,942 crore, up from Rs 1,605 crore during the previous year, registering a robust growth of 20.99 per cent.
“The bank has made the highest quarterly profit of Rs 513 crore for the fourth quarter, continuing its strong performance, guided by our three key metrics: growth, profitability and asset quality. Both advances and liabilities grew 14 per cent each during the year,” said Ramesh Babu B, managing director and chief executive officer, KVB.
“We have continued to maintain a strong trajectory of growth in RAM (retail, agriculture and MSME) verticals throughout the year, registering 20 per cent growth. Our total business crossed Rs 1,86,569 crore, with deposits crossing Rs 1 trillion during the fourth quarter of the year,” Babu added.
The bank’s gross non-performing assets (GNPA) have improved by 64 bps and stand at 0.76 per cent of gross advances as on March 2025 (Rs 642 crore) versus 1.40 per cent as on March 2024 (Rs 1,042 crore). Net non-performing assets (NNPA) are below 1 per cent and stand at 0.20 per cent of net advances, against 0.40 per cent last year. Provision coverage ratio (PCR) was at 96.81 per cent as at March 2025, as against 94.85 per cent as at March 2024.
Cost of deposits has increased by 38 bps and stands at 5.74 per cent during the quarter, as compared to 5.36 per cent for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Yield on advances has improved by 11 bps to 10.21 per cent from 10.10 per cent for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Operating expenses for the quarter were Rs 764 crore, as compared to Rs 757 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Cost-to-income ratio stands at 47.77 per cent (51.62 per cent for Q4 of the previous year).
The bank’s total business as on March this year stands at Rs 1.86 trillion, registering a year-on-year growth of 14.08 per cent, up from Rs 1.63 trillion during the same period last fiscal. Total deposits as on 31 March 2025 crossed Rs 1 trillion and stand at Rs 1.02 trillion, registering a year-on-year growth of 14.55 per cent from Rs 89,113 crore in March 2024. Total advances also increased 14 per cent to Rs 84,491 crore, from Rs 74,423 crore as on March 2024.