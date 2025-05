Q4 results today: HAL, Eicher Motors, Tata Power on May 14; full list here

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Lupin, Eicher Motors, and financial services firm Muthoot Finance will be among 126 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Tuesday, May 14. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.

Catch Q4 Results Latest Updates LIVE Tata Power, Hitachi Energy, and Torrent Power will also be releasing their quarterly and yearly performance report today. Along with Jubilant FoodWorks, franchisee for Domino's Pizza, Popeyes, and Dunkin' Donuts.

Market overview May 14 On Tuesday, May 13, the Sensex dropped 1,281.68 points (1.5 per cent) to close at 81,148.22, while the Nifty50 fell 346.35 points (1.39 per cent) to 24,578.35.

Today, Wednesday, May 14, market movements may be driven by several key factors: India and US April CPI data, India’s April WPI, Q4 earnings, US-China trade developments, institutional activity, and mixed global cues.

As of 6:40 am, GIFT Nifty futures were up 90 points at 24,730, signaling a positive start.

Also Read

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 14